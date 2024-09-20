Home
Friday, September 20, 2024
Jasprit Bumrah Achieves 400 International Wickets Milestone In Test Against Bangladesh

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah reached a significant career milestone by claiming his 400th wicket in international cricket during the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai.

Jasprit Bumrah Achieves 400 International Wickets Milestone In Test Against Bangladesh

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah reached a significant career milestone by claiming his 400th wicket in international cricket during the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai. Bumrah became the 10th Indian bowler to achieve this feat, showcasing his exceptional skill and consistency on the field.

In the match, which began with Bangladesh winning the toss and electing to field, Bumrah delivered an impressive performance in Bangladesh’s first innings, taking 4 wickets for 50 runs in 11 overs at an economy rate of 4.50. He dismissed key batsmen Shadman Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud, and Taskin Ahmed, helping India gain a firm grip on the game.

With this latest achievement, Bumrah has now taken 401 wickets in 196 international matches, maintaining an impressive average of 21.01. His best bowling figures stand at 6/19. He is the sixth Indian pacer to cross the 400-wicket mark, joining an elite group of bowlers.

Breaking down his records further, Bumrah has taken 163 wickets in 37 Test matches at an outstanding average of 20.49, including 10 five-wicket hauls, with his best figures recorded at 6/27. In One Day Internationals (ODIs), he has claimed 149 wickets in 89 matches at an average of 23.55, while in T20 Internationals, he has secured 89 wickets in 70 matches with an average of 17.74.

The top three wicket-takers for India in international cricket remain Anil Kumble (953 wickets), Ravichandran Ashwin (744 wickets), and Harbhajan Singh (707 wickets), highlighting the caliber of bowlers in Indian cricket history.

As for the match itself, after a rocky start where India found themselves at 34 for 3, a resilient partnership between opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 runs off 118 balls) and Rishabh Pant (39 runs off 52 balls) helped stabilize the innings. The duo added 62 runs for the fourth wicket. However, after India’s score dropped to 144 for 6, Ravichandran Ashwin (113 runs off 133 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (86 not out off 117 balls) combined for a remarkable 199-run partnership, leading India to a total of 376 runs in 91.2 overs.

On the bowling side for Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud was the standout performer, taking 5 wickets for 83 runs and dismantling India’s top order by claiming key wickets including Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), and Virat Kohli (6). Taskin Ahmed also contributed with 3 wickets for 55 runs.

In response, Bangladesh struggled with their batting, losing wickets at regular intervals. Despite brief resistance from Shakib Al Hasan (32), Litton Das (22), and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (27 not out), they could not mount a serious challenge against India’s bowlers. Alongside Bumrah, Akash Deep (2/19), Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja (both with two wickets) played pivotal roles in restricting Bangladesh.

As the match progresses, Bumrah’s milestone adds to the excitement, while India looks to build on their first-innings lead and secure a victory against Bangladesh.

