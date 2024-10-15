Jets vs Bills: Aaron Rodgers Produces Stunning 52-Yard Hail Mary | Watch NFL Video

New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills: Aaron Rodgers rolled back the years with a spectacular 52-yard Hail Mary pass to Allen Lazard, leaving Patrick Mahomes and LeBron James astonished on social media.

During ‘Monday Night Football,’ the New York Jets seemed likely to trail the Buffalo Bills by 10 points at halftime. However, Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, had other ideas. Lazard managed to outjump Bills defenders Taylor Repp and Taron Johnson to make one of the most stunning touchdown catches of the season.

Social media amazed

Shortly after the play, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes expressed his amazement on social media, commenting on how good Rodgers is at such plays. Basketball star LeBron James also reacted, agreeing that Rodgers’ ability was incredible.

Jets fans were initially confused when interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich began calling timeouts as the Bills approached the end zone late in the half. Taking advantage of this, Bills quarterback Josh Allen connected with tight end Dawson Knox in the corner of the end zone, making the Jets’ strategy appear questionable. However, Ulbrich had placed his trust in Rodgers, confident that he could lead a touchdown drive, especially with the Jets offense performing at its best under Todd Downing, who had recently taken over play-calling duties. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett had been relieved of those duties before the game.

Jets lost to Bills, 23-20

Lazard seemed destined to make that catch, having rekindled his connection with Rodgers, his former Green Bay Packers teammate, now with the Jets. Lazard’s 52-yard reception was his fifth touchdown of the season, adding to an impressive total in just six games. Despite this spectacular moment, the Jets ultimately lost to the Bills, 23-20.

The duo, who spent five seasons together in Green Bay, appeared to be heading for a split when the Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets. However, the Jets ensured that Lazard would follow, signing him to a lucrative four-year contract after Rodgers’ arrival.

Rodgers playing for Jets

Last season didn’t go as planned, as Rodgers’ campaign was cut short just five minutes into Week 1 of the 2023 season due to injury, and Lazard managed only one touchdown in 14 games. With Rodgers now back to full fitness, Lazard has emerged as a major threat, although the groundwork was laid during training camp.

Reflecting on Lazard’s progress, Rodgers remarked during training camp that Lazard had a great camp and showed strong leadership. He noted Lazard’s humility, acknowledging that last season didn’t go as hoped, and expressed pride in how Lazard had responded and improved.

