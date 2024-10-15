Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Jets vs Bills: Aaron Rodgers Produces Stunning 52-Yard Hail Mary | Watch NFL Video

New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills: Aaron Rodgers rolled back the years with a spectacular 52-yard Hail Mary pass to Allen Lazard, leaving Patrick Mahomes and LeBron James astonished on social media.

Jets vs Bills: Aaron Rodgers Produces Stunning 52-Yard Hail Mary | Watch NFL Video

New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills: Aaron Rodgers rolled back the years with a spectacular 52-yard Hail Mary pass to Allen Lazard, leaving Patrick Mahomes and LeBron James astonished on social media.

During ‘Monday Night Football,’ the New York Jets seemed likely to trail the Buffalo Bills by 10 points at halftime. However, Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, had other ideas. Lazard managed to outjump Bills defenders Taylor Repp and Taron Johnson to make one of the most stunning touchdown catches of the season.

Social media amazed

Shortly after the play, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes expressed his amazement on social media, commenting on how good Rodgers is at such plays. Basketball star LeBron James also reacted, agreeing that Rodgers’ ability was incredible.

Jets fans were initially confused when interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich began calling timeouts as the Bills approached the end zone late in the half. Taking advantage of this, Bills quarterback Josh Allen connected with tight end Dawson Knox in the corner of the end zone, making the Jets’ strategy appear questionable. However, Ulbrich had placed his trust in Rodgers, confident that he could lead a touchdown drive, especially with the Jets offense performing at its best under Todd Downing, who had recently taken over play-calling duties. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett had been relieved of those duties before the game.

Jets  lost to Bills, 23-20

Lazard seemed destined to make that catch, having rekindled his connection with Rodgers, his former Green Bay Packers teammate, now with the Jets. Lazard’s 52-yard reception was his fifth touchdown of the season, adding to an impressive total in just six games. Despite this spectacular moment, the Jets ultimately lost to the Bills, 23-20.

The duo, who spent five seasons together in Green Bay, appeared to be heading for a split when the Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets. However, the Jets ensured that Lazard would follow, signing him to a lucrative four-year contract after Rodgers’ arrival.

Rodgers playing for Jets

Last season didn’t go as planned, as Rodgers’ campaign was cut short just five minutes into Week 1 of the 2023 season due to injury, and Lazard managed only one touchdown in 14 games. With Rodgers now back to full fitness, Lazard has emerged as a major threat, although the groundwork was laid during training camp.

Reflecting on Lazard’s progress, Rodgers remarked during training camp that Lazard had a great camp and showed strong leadership. He noted Lazard’s humility, acknowledging that last season didn’t go as hoped, and expressed pride in how Lazard had responded and improved.

Read More: Germany Secures 1-0 Victory Over the Netherlands in Nations League

Filed under

52-Yard Hail Mary Aaron Rodgers bills Jets New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills NFL
Advertisement

Also Read

Air Quality Alert: Delhi Implements Stage-I Of Graded Response Action Plan

Air Quality Alert: Delhi Implements Stage-I Of Graded Response Action Plan

Existence Of 40% Disability Does Not Bar Student From Pursuing MBBS: SC

Existence Of 40% Disability Does Not Bar Student From Pursuing MBBS: SC

PM Modi Pledges Expertise in Public Infrastructure

PM Modi Pledges Expertise in Public Infrastructure

Israel Faces Potential Interceptor Missile Shortage Amid Heightened Tensions: Report

Israel Faces Potential Interceptor Missile Shortage Amid Heightened Tensions: Report

Sir Alex Ferguson No More Ambassador At Manchester United

Sir Alex Ferguson No More Ambassador At Manchester United

Entertainment

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Takes The Top Spot For October

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Takes The Top Spot For October

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards 2024

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From SRK | We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox