Friday, December 20, 2024
Joe Biden To Visit Pope Francis In His Final International Trip

U.S. President Joe Biden is reportedly considering a visit to the Vatican in early January 2025 to meet with Pope Francis.

Joe Biden To Visit Pope Francis In His Final International Trip

U.S. President Joe Biden is reportedly considering a visit to the Vatican in early January 2025 to meet with Pope Francis. This would likely be the final international trip of his presidency, according to individuals familiar with the plans. However, discussions are still ongoing, and no final decisions have been made.

Sources who are knowledgeable about the deliberations surrounding the trip spoke under anonymity due to the confidential nature of the discussions. White House national security spokesperson, John Kirby, declined to comment on any potential travel plans, stating he had “no travel to speak to today.” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni also refrained from confirming or denying the visit, explaining that the Vatican typically announces papal audiences only a few days before they occur.

Biden’s Previous Meetings with Pope Francis

Biden, a practicing Roman Catholic, last met Pope Francis in 2024 while attending the Group of Seven (G7) leaders’ meeting in Italy. Their previous encounters have been significant. In 2021, Biden visited the Vatican, where he and Pope Francis held a wide-ranging conversation that covered global issues such as climate change, poverty, and the coronavirus pandemic. Their discussions also touched on more personal matters, including Biden’s grief over the loss of his son, Beau, and included lighthearted exchanges.

Biden’s Relationship with the Catholic Church

Biden’s views on social issues like abortion rights and same-sex marriage have often put him at odds with certain members of the U.S. Catholic clergy. Some bishops have even suggested that Biden should be denied Communion because of his stance on these issues. However, after their 2021 meeting, Pope Francis reportedly told Biden that he was a “good Catholic” and should continue receiving Communion, signaling the Pope’s support for Biden despite the controversial political and social issues.

Final International Trip

Should Biden visit the Vatican in early January, it would be a significant moment in his presidency as it could mark the final international engagement of his term. The visit would be a continuation of his long-standing relationship with Pope Francis, which has spanned multiple years and various global issues. Biden’s interactions with the Pope have consistently highlighted both the personal and diplomatic aspects of their relationship.

As the deliberations continue, the public and political eyes will be on whether this trip comes to fruition and how it might shape Biden’s final months in office.

Read More : India Remains World’s Highest Tariff Major Economy: US Envoy Eric Garcetti

