Kolkata’s Anish Sarkar Makes History As The Youngest Rated Chess Prodigy At Age 3

Plans are in motion for Anish Sarkar to participate in the Tata Steel Kolkata Chess tournament, where he could meet his idol, Magnus Carlsen, for the first time. At just three years, eight months, and 19 days old, Anish, hailing from Kaikhali in north Kolkata, has etched his name in history as the youngest-rated chess player ever. His passion for chess ignited only a year ago, following his birth on January 26, 2021, and his rapid ascent in the chess community is truly remarkable.

A Promising Start

Anish made his competitive debut in October at the West Bengal state Under-9 Open, where he scored 5.5 points out of eight rounds, defeating two rated players and finishing in 24th place. He quickly progressed to compete in the state Under-13 Open, where he faced older, more seasoned opponents. This match allowed him to meet the FIDE requirement of playing five rated players, ultimately earning him an initial FIDE rating of 1555.

Potential Recognized

His achievements have already drawn comparisons to India’s second Grandmaster (GM), Dibyendu Barua, who is also his coach. “Anish definitely has potential, but he has a long way to go,” Barua remarked, recognizing the determination and focus that echoes the journeys of past chess prodigies.

Overcoming Challenges

Coming from a lower-middle-class background with parents who had no previous chess experience, Anish’s journey began early. His mother shared that he became interested in chess by watching videos on YouTube, which prompted them to buy him a chess board. Under Barua’s guidance at the Dhanuka Dhunseri Dibyendu Barua Chess Academy, Anish now trains up to eight hours a day.

Remarkable Focus and Inspiration

Anish’s focus is extraordinary; he is often seen sitting atop stacks of chairs to reach the board. He has already faced experienced players, including India’s top-ranked GM Arjun Erigaisi, in simultaneous exhibition matches. Inspired by world champion Magnus Carlsen, Anish also watches GothamChess on YouTube for additional strategies.

Bright Future for Indian Chess

As India’s chess talent flourishes with prodigies like R Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh, Anish’s emergence adds to the country’s promising future in the sport. His upcoming participation in the Tata Steel Kolkata Chess tournament is highly anticipated, particularly with the possibility of meeting his hero, Carlsen.

