India A Accused Of Ball-Tampering During Defeat To Australia A

A significant controversy has erupted even before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins, as the India A team touring Australia has been accused of ball tampering during their practice match against Australia A.

Before the start of play on Sunday, match officials informed the Indian players that the ball had been replaced due to suspected tampering. Umpire Shawn Craig brought the matter to the team’s attention during the first unofficial Test, stating, “When you scratch it, we change the ball. No more discussion, let’s play.”

The Indian players expressed their dissatisfaction with this decision. When they inquired about receiving a new ball, Craig firmly replied, “You’re playing with that ball,” emphasizing there would be no further discussion on the matter.

Wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan reacted angrily to the umpire’s ruling, labeling it a “stupid decision.” This outburst did not sit well with Craig, who informed Kishan that he would be reported for dissent, remarking, “You will be on report for dissent. That’s inappropriate behavior. It is because of your actions that we changed the ball.”

Interestingly, the officials did not clarify how the Indian players were believed to have tampered with the ball, and notably, no 5-run penalty was imposed on India A.

Under Cricket Australia’s code of conduct, players involved in ball tampering could face bans if found to have intentionally altered the ball’s condition. The code specifies that actions that likely change the ball’s state, unless specifically allowed, are considered unfair.

Among the players in the India A side, fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, all-rounder Nitish Kumar, and batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran are also part of the Test squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This incident casts a shadow over the team’s preparations as they head into a crucial series.