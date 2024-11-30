Home
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Las Palmas Stun Barcelona On Their 125th Anniversary

Las Palmas shocked La Liga leaders Barcelona with a 2-1 victory, spoiling the Catalan club’s 125th anniversary celebrations.

Las Palmas Stun Barcelona On Their 125th Anniversary

Las Palmas shocked La Liga leaders Barcelona with a 2-1 victory, spoiling the Catalan club’s 125th anniversary celebrations. Goals from Sandro Ramirez and Fabio Silva secured the win for the visitors, pushing them up to 14th in the table. Despite a stunning equalizer from Raphinha, Barcelona’s struggles extended to a third consecutive league game without a win.

Early in the second half, Kirian Rodriguez’s incisive pass set up Sandro Ramirez, who fired a clinical shot past Inaki Pena to give Las Palmas the lead. Although Raphinha responded quickly with a thunderous long-range goal, Fabio Silva restored the visitors’ advantage minutes later. Silva latched onto Javi Munoz’s lofted pass, slotting home his fifth goal in eight league matches.

Barcelona’s Missed Opportunities

Barcelona dominated possession but failed to capitalize on key chances. Former Barca goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen was in fine form, denying Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal in critical moments. The visitors’ defense also thwarted late efforts from Pedri and Robert Lewandowski during a frantic eight minutes of stoppage time.

After the match, Raphinha expressed frustration:
“We had a bad game. We have to look at what we’re doing badly to try and improve and win games. I don’t care about my goal, I care about winning—we didn’t win, and I’m not satisfied with the game.”

Barcelona commemorated their 125th anniversary with a gala event on Friday and wore retro-inspired kits featuring white shorts for the occasion. However, the celebrations were marred by the disappointing defeat, which leaves the team only four points ahead of Real Madrid, who have two games in hand.

Teen Talent and Injury Woes

Teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal returned from an ankle injury, entering the match in the second half, but couldn’t spark a comeback. Meanwhile, Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde was substituted in the first half after suffering a concussion following a collision with Sandro.

Las Palmas’ victory marked their first away win at Barcelona since 1971. Midfielder Alberto Moleiro credited the team’s hard work:
“It was a very important win, we worked hard for it. Barca put you under a lot of pressure, but everyone is giving their all, and that’s the key.”

Since the appointment of coach Diego Martinez in October, Las Palmas have made significant strides, moving five points clear of the relegation zone.

Filed under

FC Barcelona La Liga Las Palmas

