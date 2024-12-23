Manu Bhaker’s Exclusion For Khel Ratna Sparks Debate

Omission of Paris Olympics double medallist Manu Bhaker from the list has sparked a significant debate, with many questioning why she was left out despite her impressive achievements.

Harmanpreet Singh’s leadership and remarkable performance during the Tokyo Olympics, where he guided India to a historic bronze medal in men’s hockey, have earned him a nomination for the Khel Ratna. Similarly, Praveen Kumar, who clinched a gold medal in the men’s high jump T64 class at the Paris Paralympics, has also been recommended for the award. His victory set an Asian record, further solidifying his place among the country’s sporting elite.

Manu Bhaker’s Exclusion Sparks Controversy

While Harmanpreet and Praveen’s nominations have been widely celebrated, the exclusion of Manu Bhaker has sparked heated discussions. Bhaker, the first Indian athlete to win two medals in the same edition of the Olympics, was expected to be a strong contender for the Khel Ratna. Despite winning multiple gold medals at the 2022 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, she has not been nominated this year.

Bhaker’s exclusion came after a panel, led by retired Supreme Court judge Justice V. Ramasubramanian, reviewed the nominations. Sports ministry officials cited that Bhaker did not apply for the award, though sources close to her family claim she had indeed submitted her application. Bhaker’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics performance was marred by a pistol malfunction, which denied her a medal, but she made a strong comeback at the Paris Olympics, reinforcing her status as one of India’s top shooters.

Bhaker Faces Backlash Over Alleged Tweet

As soon as Bhaker’s omission from the Khel Ratna shortlist was reported, she was trolled on social media. Bhaker, who had shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) asking, “Tell me, do I deserve the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna?” was criticized by some users who perceived her message as a call for recognition. The controversy intensified as people debated whether Bhaker’s achievements warranted inclusion in the prestigious award list.

Arjuna Award Nominations and Para-Athlete Recognition

Alongside the Khel Ratna nominations, the awards committee also recommended 30 sportspersons for the Arjuna Award, including 17 para-athletes. This recognition further highlights the growing importance of para-sports in India and the achievements of athletes with disabilities, such as Praveen Kumar, who have excelled on the global stage.

A Divisive Selection Process

The exclusion of Manu Bhaker from the 2024 Khel Ratna nominations has created a divide in the Indian sporting community. While the nominations of Harmanpreet Singh and Praveen Kumar are well-deserved, Bhaker’s absence from the list raises important questions about the selection process and the criteria for awarding the nation’s highest sports honors.

