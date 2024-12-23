Home
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Watch: Shafali Verma Scores 197 Off 115 Balls In Women’s One Day Cup Trophy

In a remarkable captaincy performance, Shafali Verma stunned the cricketing world by scoring 197 off 115 balls in the Women’s One Day Cup Trophy.The 20-year-old's knock played a key role in Haryana’s dominance, posting an impressive 390 runs in 50 overs

Watch: Shafali Verma Scores 197 Off 115 Balls In Women’s One Day Cup Trophy

Shafali Verma’s explosive knock of 197 runs from 115 balls in the Women’s One Day Cup Trophy was nothing short of a masterclass in batting. Leading Haryana as captain, she played a pivotal role in guiding her team to a mammoth total of 390 runs in their 50 overs. The knock was particularly significant following a rough patch in her international career, where she struggled in the series against New Zealand and was dropped by the Indian women’s cricket selection committee.

Shafali Verma’s Comeback After New Zealand Struggles

Shafali’s recent performances had raised questions about her place in the Indian team. During the New Zealand series, she was able to muster only 56 runs across three innings, which led to her exclusion from the squad. Despite this setback, Verma’s response on the field has been nothing short of remarkable, demonstrating her capability to bounce back under pressure. Her recent innings for Haryana served as a reminder of her immense talent and determination to prove her worth.

Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Addresses Shafali’s Drop

When asked about Shafali’s exclusion from the Indian team, captain Harmanpreet Kaur kept her comments focused on the team’s performance. “I can only talk about the team. The team is here, and we focus on what we can do to win the series. Regarding Shafali or any other player, it’s better to ask the right people,” Kaur said, reinforcing the team’s collective approach and not delving into individual selections.

Smriti Mandhana Shines in India’s Series-Deciding Match Against West Indies

In a recent encounter against the West Indies, Smriti Mandhana’s brilliance with the bat played a key role in India’s victory. Mandhana’s 77 runs helped India post 217/4 in the series-deciding match in Mumbai. Her fiery innings overshadowed an early collapse, including a two-ball duck by Uma Chetry and a slow start by Rodrigues. Despite these early setbacks, Rodrigues made a recovery, scoring 39 runs off 28 balls, including four boundaries, building an essential partnership with Mandhana.

Raghvi Bisht Impresses in International Debut

At No. 4, Raghvi Bisht made an impactful debut for India, scoring 31 not out off 22 balls, which included two boundaries and a six. Her first-ever six off Karishma Ramharack was a highlight, and she continued to contribute to India’s total with her all-around batting display. Bisht’s performance helped India create a solid foundation for the team in the series finale.

A Glimpse of Future Stars in Women’s Cricket

Shafali Verma’s explosive comeback and the young talents like Raghvi Bisht making their mark showcase the bright future of women’s cricket. As the women’s team gears up for more international challenges, the performances of players like Verma, Mandhana, Rodrigues, and Bisht are sure to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the game.

Shafali Verma Women's One Day Cup Trophy

