Mumbai City Dominates Kerala Blasters In A Six Goal Thriller

In an exhilarating encounter on Sunday, Mumbai City FC secured a 4-2 victory against Kerala Blasters FC at the Mumbai Football Arena. This thrilling match was marked by three penalty kicks, with Mumbai benefiting from two and Kerala managing to convert one. The victory not only boosts Mumbai’s position in the league but also highlights their resilience and ability to capitalize on key moments in the game.

Peprah’s Controversial Celebration

One of the standout moments of the match came from Kerala Blasters’ Kwame Peprah, who experienced a double-edged scenario after scoring his team’s second goal. Following an impressive acrobatic header, Peprah celebrated by removing his jersey to reveal a white T-shirt emblazoned with the message “Anointing God.” However, this exuberance led to immediate consequences; he received a second yellow card for excessive celebrations, resulting in his dismissal from the match. Despite attempting to pull his jersey back down after realizing he was already on a yellow card, it was too late for the referee to overlook the infraction.

Late Goals Secure the Win

The match was tightly contested, with both teams showing flashes of brilliance. With just 15 minutes remaining and the score tied at 2-2, Mumbai City FC took control of the game. Young talent Nathan Rodrigues played a pivotal role, scoring a crucial third goal that shifted the momentum in favor of the home side. Shortly after, Lallianzuala Chhangte sealed the victory with a penalty, marking a significant milestone as it was his 150th appearance in the Indian Super League (ISL). This was a notable achievement for Chhangte, reflecting his dedication and contribution to the team over the years.

Karelis Shines for Mumbai

Nikolaos Karelis was another key player for Mumbai City FC, making a significant impact throughout the match. The forward scored twice and demonstrated impressive ball control, completing 10 out of 11 attempted passes. His first goal came in the ninth minute with a straightforward tap-in from a well-placed Chhangte pass, establishing an early lead for Mumbai. Karelis later added to his tally from the penalty spot, showcasing his composure and skill under pressure. The team’s fourth goal also stemmed from a penalty, allowing Mumbai to capitalize on their numerical advantage following Peprah’s exit from the field.

Season Overview and Standings

This victory marked only Mumbai City FC’s second win of the season, moving them up to seventh place in the league standings after six matches. Their performance indicates a potential turning point in their campaign, as they strive to build momentum. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters find themselves in a challenging position, sitting 10th in the standings with two wins from seven matches. This result underscores the need for the Blasters to regroup and address their inconsistencies as they navigate the remainder of the season.

Historical Context

Notably, Mumbai City FC’s victory extends their unbeaten streak against Kerala Blasters at the Mumbai Football Arena since January 14, 2018. This statistic speaks volumes about the team’s dominance in their home fixtures against this rival, fostering a sense of confidence among players and fans alike.

Upcoming Fixtures

Looking ahead, Mumbai City FC will aim to build on this success when they face Chennaiyin FC on November 9. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC will look to bounce back as they prepare to take on Hyderabad FC on November 7. Both teams will be eager to capitalize on their next opportunities as they continue to compete in this season’s ISL, striving for improved standings and performance as the league progresses.

