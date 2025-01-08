New AFI President Bahadur Sagoo Rose Through Ranks To Top Post

Bahadur Sagoo, the newly elected President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), reflects on his journey from a gold medalist at the Asian Games to leading Indian athletics.

Bahadur Sagoo, a name synonymous with athletic excellence, has recently ascended to the prestigious role of President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). At 51 years old, Sagoo’s journey from a promising athlete to the top post in Indian athletics is a story of perseverance, dedication, and passion for sports.

A Champion’s Journey: From Jalandhar to the Olympics

Hailing from Jalandhar, Punjab, Sagoo’s athletic career is marked by significant milestones. A commandant in the Punjab Police, Sagoo is a former shot put champion, having clinched the gold medal at the 2002 Asian Games. His Olympic journey also includes representing India at the 2000 and 2004 Olympics, showcasing his skill on the world’s biggest stage.

Sagoo’s journey in athletics began in 1992, when he won a gold medal in discus throw at the Asian Junior Championships in New Delhi. This early success laid the foundation for his illustrious career. Just two years later, in 1994, he switched to shot put—a move that would lead to his highest achievements in the sport.

The AFI Junior Program: Where It All Began

Reflecting on his roots, Sagoo credits the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) for shaping his career. “The AFI started junior national camps in 1989-90, and I was a product of that initiative. I joined the camp in Patiala, and that’s when my athletics journey began,” Sagoo recalled in an interview with PTI.

It was during this period that he achieved his first major success, a gold medal in the 1992 Asian Junior Championships. India, traditionally dominated by China in throwing events, won seven medals in four throw events for the first time, a historic moment that marked the beginning of Sagoo’s career.

A Career Built on Dedication

Sagoo’s dedication to athletics was evident from a young age. “I had the junior (U-16) national record in discus throw at one point,” he shared. Under the mentorship of coach Joginder Singh Saini, Sagoo quickly rose through the ranks.

Sagoo’s decision to switch to shot put in 1994 was pivotal. He credits AFI Secretary Lalit Bhanot, now Chairman of the AFI Planning Commission, for advising him to make the change. “Bhanot sir told me I should switch to shot put, and I followed his advice,” Sagoo said. He describes Bhanot as a “father figure” in his career.

Overcoming Adversity and Injuries

While Sagoo’s career seemed destined for success, it wasn’t without its challenges. A severe back injury in 1995 threatened to derail his career, with doctors advising him to quit. “The doctor told me I couldn’t continue my athletics career,” Sagoo recalled. “But the AFI and my coaches supported me, and I persevered.”

His determination paid off, and Sagoo went on to achieve a lifetime best of 20.40 meters in shot put, with his gold medal throw at the 2002 Asian Games measuring 19.03 meters.

From Athlete to AFI President: A Full Circle

Sagoo’s 15-year-long athletic career has now come full circle with his election as the AFI President. Despite never imagining such a leadership role, Sagoo is determined to give back to the sport that shaped his life and career. “I never thought I would become AFI President. But here I am, and I want to pay back to the sport which made me bring laurels for the country,” he said.

A Legacy of Dedication and Leadership

As the new President of AFI, Bahadur Sagoo’s leadership promises to bring fresh insights and a deep understanding of athletics. His remarkable journey from an athlete to the highest office in Indian athletics is a testament to his commitment to the sport and his country. With his leadership, the future of Indian athletics looks bright.

