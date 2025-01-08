Delhi Weather Update: IGI Airport Issues Advisory Amid Fog And Freezing Temperature

Delhi continues to be shrouded in thick fog, reducing visibility and flights at IGI Airport. With AQI at 326 ('very poor') and temperature dipping to 8°C, the IMD said that there is a forecast for continued chilly winds and fog. Authorities have urged caution as weather worsens.

Delhi was shrouded in a thick blanket of fog on Wednesday morning as the cold wave swept the city, which came with the howling wind and sharply diminished visibility. It’s cold enough, or rather more so, than has ever been the case this year, meaning freezing conditions and records that could break.

Air Quality Index Still Under ‘Very Poor’ Category

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was a high 326 Wednesday morning, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. The air quality is absolutely in the ‘very poor’ category and has remained that way for days.

Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had revoked Stage-III actions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as improvements were marginal. The Stage-I and Stage-II measures are in place. As a reference point, an AQI score of 301 to 400 falls in the ‘very poor’ category, while those above 400 are graded ‘severe’.

IGI Airport Advisory On Flight Operations

In view of the low-visibility conditions with the thick fog, the IGI Airport Delhi has issued advisory to passengers. Authorities have given warnings of disrupted take-off and landing of flight operations. So, passengers should contact their airline to check latest schedules and timings.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi’s minimum temperature is expected to dip to 8°C, while the maximum may hover around 16°C. The IMD has also warned of “very dense fog” persisting for the day, impacting both road and air travel. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.5°C.

While a cold wave persists over Delhi, the city’s homeless are coming under relief offered by the DUSIB or the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. It has erected 235 pagoda tents to help the ones who have nothing above their head. These centers include the popular locales like AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and the Nizamuddin flyover, among others.

Residents could also be spotted setting up bonfires to fend off the biting cold, as authorities cautioned against exposure to the cold, especially in the early mornings and evenings.

Cold Conditions Likely To Continue

The dense fog, biting winds, and frigid temperatures are expected to prevail for the next few days. Authorities have asked people to dress warmly and take precautions to ensure safety. The IMD advises reducing exposure to outdoor air pollution during peak hours to reduce health risks due to poor air quality.

ALSO READ | ‘Future Is Bright’: Malaysia’s Minister of Digital Gobind Singh Deo On India -Malaysia Ties