Nigeria’s Super Eagles Return Home After Disturbing Libya Incident

The team's ordeal, marked by alleged "inhumane treatment," has raised serious concerns and prompted an official complaint to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that the national football team, the Super Eagles, has safely returned home following a troubling incident in Libya before their scheduled 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. The team’s ordeal, marked by alleged “inhumane treatment,” has raised serious concerns and prompted an official complaint to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The NFF detailed the team’s distressing experience in a 20-point statement, emphasizing that what should have been a “keenly-anticipated match” was overshadowed by the actions of Libyan authorities and their football federation.

After arriving in Libya, the Super Eagles were unexpectedly diverted from their intended landing site in Benghazi to Al-Abraq Airport, located 230 kilometers away. Here, they were held for over 20 hours in what was described as an abandoned facility, complicating their preparations for the crucial qualifier set for Tuesday.

Captain William Troost-Ekong voiced the team’s concerns on social media, stating, “We have decided that we will NOT play this game. Let them have the points. We will not accept to travel anywhere by road here; it’s not safe.” His comments reflect deep-seated fears about safety and the quality of accommodations they might face in Libya.

CAF has responded to the situation, emphasizing its serious stance on the matter. They are currently in discussions with both the Nigerian and Libyan authorities to determine the appropriate actions to take against those responsible for violating CAF regulations.

In contrast, the Libyan Football Federation has denied any wrongdoing, asserting its respect for Nigeria and rejecting claims of intentional mistreatment. They maintained that the situation was mischaracterized and inconsistent with their values.

Former African Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba, who was with the Super Eagles, called for stringent sanctions against Libya, underscoring the high-risk nature of the country. “If CAF knows their job, Libya ought to be banned from international football,” he stated. He described the team’s experience as akin to being held hostage, further amplifying the call for accountability.

Prior to this incident, Nigeria had secured a 1-0 victory over Libya in Uyo, placing them at the top of Group D with seven points from three matches, while Libya languishes at the bottom with just one point. The recent events have overshadowed Nigeria’s footballing achievements, drawing attention to the urgent need for safety and respect in international sporting events.

ALSO READ: India’s Cricket Team Gears Up for Test Series Against New Zealand: Key Insights