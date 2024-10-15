Can India Maintain Winning Streak Against Struggling New Zealand?

The first Test will kick off on Wednesday, October 16, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Riding high on confidence after winning their last six Tests, India is eager to continue their winning streak under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

After a commanding whitewash of Bangladesh in both the Test and ODI series, the Indian men’s cricket team is set to face New Zealand in a three-match Test series. The first Test will kick off on Wednesday, October 16, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Riding high on confidence after winning their last six Tests, India is eager to continue their winning streak under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, the Kiwis are coming off a recent loss to Sri Lanka in September 2024, adding to the pressure as they prepare for this encounter.

According to a report from PTI, the Indian team is considering fielding three pacers in the first Test against New Zealand. The Chinnaswamy pitch is currently showing a fair amount of grass, and with an eye on the upcoming five-match Test tour of Australia next month, the hosts might opt for a bowling attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep.

The weather forecast for Bengaluru indicates gloomy conditions over the next few days, further strengthening the case for deploying three fast bowlers in the lineup. However, India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has emphasized flexibility in their strategy, stating that the final combination will depend on the specific conditions, the opposing team, and the state of the wicket.

“It (the combination) depends on conditions, wicket, and opposition. The best part about this dressing room is that we’ve got so many high-quality players, and we can select any of them. We know they can do the job for us. That is what is called depth,” Gambhir explained during a press conference on Monday.

He also mentioned that the team would assess the pitch on Tuesday before finalizing their lineup. During their recent two-match Test tour of Sri Lanka, New Zealand’s batters faced challenges against spinners. In response, India has included four quality spinners in their 15-member squad, all capable of troubling the Kiwi batsmen.

When asked about the possibility of including spinners like Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel in the playing XI for the series opener, Gambhir reiterated the strength of their bowling lineup. “We’ve got a lot of quality, not only in Kuldeep Yadav but in many other bowlers as well. We only select the playing XI who can do the job for us,” he added.

As the excitement builds for this highly anticipated Test series, fans and analysts alike are keen to see how India will leverage its strengths against a determined New Zealand side.

(With ANI Inputs)

