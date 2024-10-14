Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Pat Cummins to Lead Australia in ODI Series Against Pakistan Ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy

Pat Cummins has been appointed captain of Australia for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan, which serves as a lead-up to the much-anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy. The series also marks part of Australia's preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan next year.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Pat Cummins to Lead Australia in ODI Series Against Pakistan Ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy

Australia’s Pat Cummins has been named captain for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan, leading into the highly-anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy. The series comes as Australia prepares for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Marsh and Head to Miss Series for Paternity Leave

Australia will be without key players Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, who are on paternity leave with their respective babies expected in the coming weeks. The absence of this dynamic duo, known for their powerful batting, will be felt in the series.

Cameron Green Sidelined After Back Surgery

All-rounder Cameron Green will also miss the series and the remainder of the season after opting for back surgery. His absence leaves a gap in Australia’s squad balance as they prepare for both the ODI series and the upcoming Test season.

Selectors Focus on Squad Balance for Champions Trophy

Australian Chair of Selectors George Bailey emphasized the importance of testing the balance of the squad before the Champions Trophy. He stated, “This is our last ODI series before the Champions Trophy, and the balance of the squad was focused on that as well as continuing to focus on the preparation of individuals for the upcoming Test Summer.” Bailey also highlighted Australia’s recent success in the UK, noting, “The one-day side had a great result in the UK, particularly given illness and injury challenges. We view this as an opportunity to expand on that achievement in preparation for next February in Pakistan.”

Return of Marcus Stoinis

Experienced all-rounder Marcus Stoinis returns to the ODI setup after missing Australia’s recent series in the UK. Stoinis, who hasn’t played a domestic one-day match for Western Australia this summer and is currently without a contract, has been included in the squad following Green’s injury. Despite limited recent appearances in the format, Stoinis is seen as a key option for the upcoming series.

New Opportunities for Short and Fraser-McGurk

With Head and Marsh unavailable, Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk are expected to step up and make an impact. Short impressed during Australia’s UK tour, while Fraser-McGurk is yet to make his mark in ODIs.

Josh Inglis Named Sole Wicketkeeper

Josh Inglis has been selected as the only wicketkeeper for the series, with Alex Carey being rested despite his strong performances against England in his ODI return.

The three-match ODI series against Pakistan will kick off on November 4 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, concluding on November 10 at Optus Stadium. Australia has not yet announced its squad for the T20I series that will follow.

Read More : Steve Smith To Start In Middle Order Against India

Filed under

Australia skipper Pat Cummins Australian Cricket Team Pat Cummins
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

India Slams Canada Over “Preposterous” Allegations Against Diplomats

India Slams Canada Over “Preposterous” Allegations Against Diplomats

We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024: Do Women Content Creators Feel More Inclusive Online? Here’s How Influencers Deal With Bullying

We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024: Do Women Content Creators Feel More Inclusive Online?...

Will Bad Blood mark end of Goldberg’s era at WWE ?

Will Bad Blood mark end of Goldberg’s era at WWE ?

Delhi CM Atishi Recalls Time When Party Ministers Were Jailed | We Women Want Festival And Awards 2024

Delhi CM Atishi Recalls Time When Party Ministers Were Jailed | We Women Want Festival...

Bhargav Bhatt Shines As Baroda Upsets Mumbai In Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Bhargav Bhatt Shines As Baroda Upsets Mumbai In Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Entertainment

Who Won Big Brother 2024? Season 26 Winner, Prize Money And More

Who Won Big Brother 2024? Season 26 Winner, Prize Money And More

Billy Crystal Honored as SuperFan in Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Billy Crystal Honored as SuperFan in Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Kanye West Sued for Claiming He Wanted to Have Sex with Bianca Censori’s Mom

Kanye West Sued for Claiming He Wanted to Have Sex with Bianca Censori’s Mom

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Raza Murad Pays Tribute To Baba Siddique, Calls With ‘Good Leader’

Raza Murad Pays Tribute To Baba Siddique, Calls With ‘Good Leader’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox