Pat Cummins to Lead Australia in ODI Series Against Pakistan Ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy

Pat Cummins has been appointed captain of Australia for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan, which serves as a lead-up to the much-anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy. The series also marks part of Australia's preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan next year.

Marsh and Head to Miss Series for Paternity Leave

Australia will be without key players Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, who are on paternity leave with their respective babies expected in the coming weeks. The absence of this dynamic duo, known for their powerful batting, will be felt in the series.

Cameron Green Sidelined After Back Surgery

All-rounder Cameron Green will also miss the series and the remainder of the season after opting for back surgery. His absence leaves a gap in Australia’s squad balance as they prepare for both the ODI series and the upcoming Test season.

Selectors Focus on Squad Balance for Champions Trophy

Australian Chair of Selectors George Bailey emphasized the importance of testing the balance of the squad before the Champions Trophy. He stated, “This is our last ODI series before the Champions Trophy, and the balance of the squad was focused on that as well as continuing to focus on the preparation of individuals for the upcoming Test Summer.” Bailey also highlighted Australia’s recent success in the UK, noting, “The one-day side had a great result in the UK, particularly given illness and injury challenges. We view this as an opportunity to expand on that achievement in preparation for next February in Pakistan.”

Return of Marcus Stoinis

Experienced all-rounder Marcus Stoinis returns to the ODI setup after missing Australia’s recent series in the UK. Stoinis, who hasn’t played a domestic one-day match for Western Australia this summer and is currently without a contract, has been included in the squad following Green’s injury. Despite limited recent appearances in the format, Stoinis is seen as a key option for the upcoming series.

New Opportunities for Short and Fraser-McGurk

With Head and Marsh unavailable, Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk are expected to step up and make an impact. Short impressed during Australia’s UK tour, while Fraser-McGurk is yet to make his mark in ODIs.

Josh Inglis Named Sole Wicketkeeper

Josh Inglis has been selected as the only wicketkeeper for the series, with Alex Carey being rested despite his strong performances against England in his ODI return.

The three-match ODI series against Pakistan will kick off on November 4 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, concluding on November 10 at Optus Stadium. Australia has not yet announced its squad for the T20I series that will follow.

