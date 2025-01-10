Novak Djokovic Avoids Questions On “Poisoning” Claim, Focuses On Tennis

Novak Djokovic has chosen not to elaborate on his recent claim of being "poisoned" during his detention in Australia before the 2022 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic has chosen not to elaborate on his recent claim of being “poisoned” during his detention in Australia before the 2022 Australian Open. The Serbian tennis star previously told GQ Magazine about elevated levels of lead and mercury in his blood, which he believes came from food he consumed while held in Melbourne.

During a press conference at this year’s Australian Open, Djokovic declined to provide further details, emphasizing his focus on tennis. “The GQ article was published online yesterday. I gave that interview months ago. I’d prefer not to talk about it in detail now as I’m here to play tennis. If you’re curious, you can refer to the article,” Djokovic stated before leaving the press conference.

The Claims in Context

In the GQ interview, Djokovic described the health concerns he experienced after his deportation. “I discovered high levels of heavy metals—lead and mercury—when I returned to Serbia. I’ve never shared this publicly before. The only explanation I have is that the food I was given in the Melbourne hotel caused this,” he said.

When questioned if he was certain the substances entered his body via the food, Djokovic stood by his claim, saying, “That’s the only way.”

Djokovic’s Deportation and Political Commentary

Djokovic also discussed his deportation from Australia, suggesting it was politically motivated rather than health-related. “The politicians couldn’t stand me being there. Deporting me was less damaging for them than allowing me to stay. It had nothing to do with vaccines or Covid-19—it was purely political,” he asserted.

Support from Fellow Players

Nick Kyrgios, who has been vocal about Djokovic’s treatment, reiterated his support. “We treated him terribly, no doubt about it. He didn’t deserve that,” Kyrgios said.

Focus on Tennis

As Djokovic pursues a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title, he has made it clear that he wants to leave the controversy behind. While his claims have stirred debate, Djokovic is channeling his energy toward his performance on the court, aiming to make history once again.