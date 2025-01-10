Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Novak Djokovic Avoids Questions On “Poisoning” Claim, Focuses On Tennis

Novak Djokovic has chosen not to elaborate on his recent claim of being "poisoned" during his detention in Australia before the 2022 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic Avoids Questions On “Poisoning” Claim, Focuses On Tennis

Novak Djokovic has chosen not to elaborate on his recent claim of being “poisoned” during his detention in Australia before the 2022 Australian Open. The Serbian tennis star previously told GQ Magazine about elevated levels of lead and mercury in his blood, which he believes came from food he consumed while held in Melbourne.

During a press conference at this year’s Australian Open, Djokovic declined to provide further details, emphasizing his focus on tennis. “The GQ article was published online yesterday. I gave that interview months ago. I’d prefer not to talk about it in detail now as I’m here to play tennis. If you’re curious, you can refer to the article,” Djokovic stated before leaving the press conference.

The Claims in Context

In the GQ interview, Djokovic described the health concerns he experienced after his deportation. “I discovered high levels of heavy metals—lead and mercury—when I returned to Serbia. I’ve never shared this publicly before. The only explanation I have is that the food I was given in the Melbourne hotel caused this,” he said.

When questioned if he was certain the substances entered his body via the food, Djokovic stood by his claim, saying, “That’s the only way.”

Djokovic’s Deportation and Political Commentary

Djokovic also discussed his deportation from Australia, suggesting it was politically motivated rather than health-related. “The politicians couldn’t stand me being there. Deporting me was less damaging for them than allowing me to stay. It had nothing to do with vaccines or Covid-19—it was purely political,” he asserted.

Support from Fellow Players

Nick Kyrgios, who has been vocal about Djokovic’s treatment, reiterated his support. “We treated him terribly, no doubt about it. He didn’t deserve that,” Kyrgios said.

Focus on Tennis

As Djokovic pursues a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title, he has made it clear that he wants to leave the controversy behind. While his claims have stirred debate, Djokovic is channeling his energy toward his performance on the court, aiming to make history once again.

Filed under

Novak Djokovic tennis

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

What Is The Controversy Behind Ravichandran Ashwin’s Latest Remark On Hindi Language?

What Is The Controversy Behind Ravichandran Ashwin’s Latest Remark On Hindi Language?

UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Temple-Mosque Debate: ‘No Disputed Structure To Be Called Masjid’

UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Temple-Mosque Debate: ‘No Disputed Structure To Be Called Masjid’

Supreme Court Stays Rs 1.12 Lakh Crore GST Notices To Online Gaming Platforms; Next Hearing in March 2025

Supreme Court Stays Rs 1.12 Lakh Crore GST Notices To Online Gaming Platforms; Next Hearing...

Which Country Has The Biggest Pennis? Sudan Tops The List, Know Where India Ranked

Which Country Has The Biggest Pennis? Sudan Tops The List, Know Where India Ranked

PM Modi’s Heartwarming Message To The Journalists, ‘Thand Me Sambhaliye …’, Watch

PM Modi’s Heartwarming Message To The Journalists, ‘Thand Me Sambhaliye …’, Watch

Entertainment

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch Netflix Series

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox