Monday, October 21, 2024
Ahead of the 3rd Test against England, Pakistan's pitch curators at Rawalpindi are using giant fans to dry the surface, aiming for optimal conditions after their recent victory.

PAK vs ENG: Pakistan Prepares Rawalpindi Pitch With Giant Fans Ahead of 3rd Test

As anticipation builds for the upcoming third Test between Pakistan and England, the pitch curators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium are employing giant fans to dry the surface effectively. The match is set to begin on Thursday, October 24.

This strategic move comes on the heels of Pakistan’s recent victory, where they ended an 11-match winless streak at home by defeating England by 152 runs in the second Test held in Multan.

Strategic Pitch Preparation

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to replicate the successful conditions of the previous match by using the same pitch for the upcoming Test. The choice proved to be fruitful in Multan, where spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan made a significant impact, taking 11 and 9 wickets, respectively. Their efforts not only secured the match but also marked Pakistan’s first Test win on home soil in over three years.

Recognizing the importance of a dry wicket, the curators have been diligently working to achieve similar conditions for the third Test. To accelerate the drying process, large fans have been deployed to expose the pitch to the sun’s heat, ensuring it is in prime condition for play.

In a notable development, Pakistan captain Shan Masood celebrated his first victory after enduring a tough start to his captaincy. His tenure began with a disappointing 0-3 series loss in Australia, followed by a 0-2 defeat against Bangladesh.

Despite scoring his first hundred as a captain (151) in the first innings of the initial Test against England, Masood’s side fell short in that match. However, the win in Multan revitalized the team’s morale and marked a turning point for Masood.

Historic Opportunity For Pakistan

This series presents a significant opportunity for Pakistan to secure their first home Test series win since 2021. The team, which has historically faced challenges in converting leads into series victories, now stands on the brink of breaking that cycle. After the recent triumph, the management made bold decisions, including resting key players such as star batter Babar Azam and prominent bowlers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.

With renewed vigor from their recent win, Pakistan aims to capitalize on their home advantage. The team is eager to achieve a historic series win, something that has eluded them for over three years and eight months. Fans and analysts alike are hopeful that the combination of strategic pitch preparation and a determined squad will lead to a successful outcome in Rawalpindi.

