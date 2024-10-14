Home
PCB Infuriated By Pakistan Star’s Post Criticizing Babar Azam’s Dropping

The Pakistan Cricket Board expressed its discontent after player Fakhar Zaman criticized the selection panel's choice to omit Babar Azam from the Test team.

Pakistan Cricket Board expressed its dissatisfaction after one of its players Fakra Zaman criticized the selection panel’s decision of leaving out Babar Azam from the test team.

Pakistan Cricket Team is deeply disturbed after the comments made by one of their players fakra Zaman over the dropping of Babar Azam for the reminder of test series against England. The Pakistani Talisman has been dropped for the tests in Rawalpindi and Multan.

Zaman took to the X questioning the decision of PCB It’s concerning to hear suggestions about dropping Babar Azam. India didn’t bench Virat Kohli during his rough stretch between 2020 and 2023, when he averaged 19.33, 28.21, and 26.50, respectively.

If we are considering sidelining our premier batsman, arguably the best Pakistan has ever produced, it could send a deeply negative message across the team. There is still time to avoid pressing the panic button; we should focus on safeguarding our key players rather than undermining them,” Zaman expressed his displeasure on social media.

PCB’s Clarification

The Pakistan Cricket Board are not happy with the way Fakhar Zaman responded.  “The top board officials are not pleased with the tweet sent out by Fakhar and relevant persons are having a word with him about it,” a well-informed PCB source said.

The source disputed the tone of Fakhra Zaman and clarified saying that the new selector and former captain Azhar Ali has spoken to Babar Azham and they have decided to give rest to the Talisman and his future is secured with the Pakistan Cricket Team.

Aaqib said the selectors are confident that this international break will only benefit the players. This will help to regain the fitness, confidence and composure of these players and come back stronger with a top form.

Read More : India on the Brink of Earliest Exit in Eight Years at Women’s T20 World Cup 

Filed under

Babar Azam Fakhra Zaman Pakistan Cricket Board Pakistan Cricket Team
