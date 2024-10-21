Home
Monday, October 21, 2024
Mohammad Shami Gives Fitness Update Ahead Of BGT Series

India's veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami shared a positive update on his recovery as he continues his journey back to full fitness after undergoing surgery on his Achilles tendon earlier this year. Shami has been out of action since India’s heartbreaking loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad last year.

Mohammad Shami Gives Fitness Update Ahead Of BGT Series

India’s veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami shared a positive update on his recovery as he continues his journey back to full fitness after undergoing surgery on his Achilles tendon earlier this year. Shami has been out of action since India’s heartbreaking loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad last year. Following the injury, he missed several crucial tournaments, including the T20 World Cup, and bilateral series against England, Bangladesh, Australia, and New Zealand.

While there were expectations of his return in domestic tournaments such as the Duleep Trophy and Irani Cup, Shami was ultimately left out of the squads.

With the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy approaching in Australia on November 22, Shami expressed optimism about his fitness progress. “The knee is fine, and my fitness is good. Hopefully, the progress goes on, and I get fully fit and make a comeback to the field,” Shami shared during an event for Eugenix Hair Sciences.

Recently, Shami bowled for over an hour on the main pitch at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, following India’s eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand. Known for his ability to deliver scorching deliveries, the pacer was seen regaining his rhythm. Videos of his practice session went viral on social media, where assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and bowling coach Morne Morkel were also present.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Shami’s bowling session took place on Sunday, lasting from 2:30 PM to 3:50 PM, after India’s first Test defeat to New Zealand. His recovery, however, remains a point of concern.

India captain Rohit Sharma emphasized the team’s cautious approach, noting, “It is difficult to make a call on him for the Australia series. He had a setback with swelling in his knees, which delayed his recovery. He is currently at the NCA with doctors and physios. We don’t want to bring an undercooked Shami to Australia.”

