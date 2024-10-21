Kagiso Rabada Shatters Records, Becomes Fastest Bowler To Scalp 300 Test Wickets

Kagiso Rabada becomes the fastest bowler to reach 300 Test wickets by balls bowled, achieving the milestone during South Africa's first Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

South African pace sensation Kagiso Rabada has cemented his place in cricketing history, becoming the fastest bowler to claim 300 Test wickets by the number of balls bowled. The 29-year-old achieved this remarkable milestone on Monday, October 21, during the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Rabada’s devastating spell saw him clean bowl Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim for 11 runs, making him the latest cricketing icon to reach this prestigious landmark.

Breaking Waqar Younis’ Record

Rabada’s accomplishment saw him surpass the previous record held by legendary Pakistani pacer Waqar Younis. Younis had taken 12,602 deliveries to reach 300 Test wickets, while Rabada achieved the feat in just 11,817 balls. Rabada’s remarkable pace places him ahead of cricketing greats, with South Africa’s own Dale Steyn and Allan Donald trailing closely behind.

Top Five Fastest Bowlers To Reach 300 Test Wickets By Balls Bowled:

1. 11,817 – Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

2. 12,602 – Waqar Younis (Pakistan)

3. 12,605 – Dale Steyn (South Africa)

4. 13,672 – Allan Donald (South Africa)

5. 13,728 – Malcolm Marshall (West Indies)

South Africa’s Elite Bowling Club

Rabada, who debuted in Test cricket in 2015 against India, is now the sixth South African to surpass the 300-wicket mark. He joins an elite group of South African bowlers, with Dale Steyn holding the record for the most wickets by a Proteas player, having dismissed 439 batters in 93 Tests. Shaun Pollock follows with 421 wickets, and other prominent names include Makhaya Ntini, Allan Donald, and Morne Morkel.

KAGISO RABADA – THE FASTEST TO GRAB 300 TEST WICKETS IN TERMS OF BALLS…!!! 🥶pic.twitter.com/XlYpgijE5s — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 21, 2024

Top South African Wicket-Takers In Test cricket:

439 – Dale Steyn (93 Tests)

421 – Shaun Pollock (108 Tests)

390 – Makhaya Ntini (101 Tests)

330 – Allan Donald (72 Tests)

309 – Morne Morkel (86 Tests)

301 – Kagiso Rabada (65 Tests)*

Third-Fastest South African to 300 Wickets by Matches Played

In addition to becoming the fastest by balls bowled, Rabada is now the third-fastest South African to 300 wickets in terms of matches played, achieving the feat in his 65th Test. Only Dale Steyn (61 matches) and Allan Donald (63 matches) reached the milestone faster.

Rabada’s exceptional form continued after dismissing Rahim, as he also claimed the wicket of Litton Das shortly after. His two wickets in the match so far have propelled him past England’s Ian Botham on the all-time international wicket-takers list. Rabada now has 529 international wickets, surpassing Botham’s 528.

MUST READ | Rachin Reflects On Bengaluru Test Performance Against India