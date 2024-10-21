Home
Monday, October 21, 2024
Rachin Reflects On Bengaluru Test Performance Against India

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra attributed his Indian heritage to his ability to handle spin effectively during the Kiwis' historic triumph over India in the first Test.

Rachin Reflects On Bengaluru Test Performance Against India

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra credited his Indian heritage for helping him handle spin effectively during the Kiwis’ landmark victory against India in the first Test. Born to parents from Bengaluru, Rachin starred with a sensational 134 in the first innings, leading New Zealand to a massive 356-run advantage. This set the stage for their first Test win in India in 36 years.

Rachin’s Approach to Spin

Reflecting on his performance, Rachin shared insights into his game plan, attributing his upbringing and experience in Indian conditions to his ability to play spin well. Speaking after being named ‘Player of the Match,’ Rachin said, “I don’t necessarily play like traditional Westerners here. My Indian heritage and the cricket I’ve played in India helped develop my approach. I stick to my strengths rather than relying on sweeps and reverse sweeps. I focused on playing against the spin, which allowed me to accumulate runs.”

Fondness for Bengaluru

Rachin also spoke of his emotional connection to Bengaluru, both as a cricketer and personally. “Bengaluru is special for me, not just on the field but off it too. It’s great to play in front of my family and feel the support of fans in a city that holds deep personal meaning for me.”

Ravindra’s Knock Secures Victory

Later, in the second innings chase of 107 runs, Rachin’s calm 39* guided New Zealand to a monumental win, despite India’s efforts to claw back. Will Young (48*) and Ravindra’s partnership sealed the victory as India struggled to recover from the Kiwis’ strong lead.

India’s Fightback Falls Short

Despite India’s valiant efforts, led by Sarfaraz Khan’s 150 and Rishabh Pant’s 99 in the second innings, New Zealand’s bowling attack, led by Matt Henry (5/15) and William O’Rourke (4/22), ensured India couldn’t mount a significant recovery from their disastrous first innings total of 46.

New Zealand’s 402 in the first innings, powered by Rachin’s century and Southee’s 65, proved decisive. India’s middle order collapsed late in their second innings, with New Zealand seizing control through their bowlers at critical moments.

Brief Scores
India: 46 and 462 (Sarfaraz Khan 150, Rishabh Pant 99, William O’Rourke 3/92)
New Zealand: 402 and 110/2 (Will Young 48*, Rachin Ravindra 39*, Jasprit Bumrah 2/29).

Filed under

Bengaluru Test India vs New Zealand Rachin Ravindra
