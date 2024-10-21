Barcelona Sweep Sevilla Aside In Spectacular Showdown

FC Barcelona dominate the Sevilla fixture. The Catalans emerged as the best team in their recent La Liga fixture. In their last game, they hosted Sevilla and dominated the game, winning 5-1. In a commanding display, Robert Lewandowski and Pablo Torre each scored twice as Barcelona thrashed Sevilla 5-1 on Sunday, keeping their three-point cushion over Real Madrid at the top of La Liga. The victory solidified Barça’s lead ahead of next weekend’s El Clasico, after Real Madrid had briefly drawn level with a win over Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Barcelona’s fluid attacking football was too much for Sevilla, as the Catalans controlled the game from start to finish. Lewandowski continued his brilliant form, netting two goals to bring his total to 12 in 10 La Liga appearances this season.

Lewandowski’s Dominance and Pedri’s Strike

The Polish striker’s opener came from the penalty spot after Raphinha was brought down in the box by former Barcelona youth player Peque. Lewandowski, with a stuttered run-up, sent Sevilla goalkeeper Orjan Nyland the wrong way to put Barça in front. Soon after, Pedri doubled Barcelona’s lead with a well-placed shot from the edge of the box, following some excellent build-up play by teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

Reflecting on the team’s performance, Pedri remarked, “It was essential, given the games ahead, but this was an important game too and we got the three points. Just before the game, the coach said the space was just outside the area and I had the luck to score.”

Lewandowski added a second goal before halftime, flicking in a long-range strike from Raphinha, putting Barça 3-0 up before the break. Sevilla, already struggling, suffered further setbacks when winger Chidera Ejuke limped off injured.

Torre and Gavi Steal the Show Late On

In the second half, Pablo Torre came off the bench to score twice, including a free-kick that curled directly into the net, sealing the 5-1 rout. Although Sevilla’s Stanis Idumbo pulled one back, it was little more than a consolation in a match thoroughly dominated by Barcelona.

Adding to the joy for the home fans, Gavi made his first appearance in 11 months after recovering from a knee injury. His return was met with a rapturous reception from the crowd. “He’s a great guy, a hard worker, he deserves this moment, you can see the fans love him and we all do,” said Pedri about Gavi’s return.

With this dominant victory, Barcelona heads into a crucial week, facing Bayern Munich in the Champions League and then travelling to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid in what promises to be an electrifying Clasico.

