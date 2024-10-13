Home
Monday, October 14, 2024
we-woman

Ravens Edge Commanders in Thrilling First Half Showdown

In an exhilarating clash at M&T Bank Field, the Baltimore Ravens managed to maintain a 17-10 lead over the emerging Washington Commanders

Ravens Edge Commanders in Thrilling First Half Showdown

In an exhilarating clash at M&T Bank Field, the Baltimore Ravens managed to maintain a 17-10 lead over the emerging Washington Commanders at halftime. The game, filled with high-stakes moments and standout performances, has the feel of a potential game of the year candidate.

Strong Showings from Both Quarterbacks

Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels demonstrated his effectiveness in the first half, completing 15 of 20 passes for 131 yards and throwing one touchdown. In addition to his aerial prowess, Daniels also contributed to the ground game, leading the Commanders’ rushing attack with three carries for 15 yards. His ability to adapt and remain composed under pressure has been a key asset for the Commanders.

On the other side, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson experienced a few bumps along the way. He suffered an interception that bounced off a receiver’s hands, but he quickly rebounded, showcasing his usual efficiency. Jackson completed 14 of 19 passes for 208 yards, one touchdown, and one turnover, continuing to establish his role as a crucial leader on the field.

Flowers Makes an Impact

One of the standout performers for Baltimore has been rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers. Since the start of the 2023 season, Flowers has been targeted an average depth of 6.8 yards on early downs, ranking as the 8th-lowest among 66 qualified NFL wide receivers, with the league average being 10.3 yards. However, during the first half against Washington, Flowers thrived with nine catches for 132 yards, averaging an impressive 14.7 yards per reception. His ability to create separation and find space has been pivotal in the Ravens’ offensive strategy.

Defensive Highlights

On the defensive front, the Ravens showcased their resilience, with standout performances from several players. A notable contributor was linebacker Patrick Jones, who recorded two tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits in the first half. His relentless pressure on the quarterback has been a significant factor in the Ravens’ defensive success.

Henry’s Historic Touchdown

Running back Derrick Henry added to the excitement by scoring a two-yard touchdown in the first half, making history in the process. With this touchdown, Henry became the second player since the 1970 merger to score a touchdown in each of the first six games of a season with a new team, joining Robert Edwards, who accomplished the feat during his rookie season with the Patriots in 1998. Henry is also the first player to rush for a touchdown in his team’s first six games since Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson did so in 2005.

Ravens’ Defensive Vulnerabilities

Despite their strong start, the Ravens’ defense has shown some vulnerabilities. The touchdown scored by Washington’s Terry McLaurin marked the 10th touchdown pass allowed by the Ravens in their first six games this season. Last year, Baltimore only surrendered 18 touchdown passes throughout the entire season, which was the second-fewest in the NFL. This trend indicates a need for improvement as the Ravens look to tighten their defense in the second half.

Filed under

Baltimore Ravens Derrick Henry Jayden Daniels M&T Bank Field
