Rickey Henderson Dies At 65: A Look At The Career Achievements Of Baseball Leader

Rickey Henderson, Major League Baseball’s all-time leader in stolen bases, has passed away at the age of 65. Henderson is widely regarded as one of the greatest leadoff hitters and base stealers in the history of the sport.

A Historic Career

Rickey Henderson enjoyed a remarkable 25-year career, playing for nine different teams. Over the course of his tenure in Major League Baseball, he accumulated 3,055 hits, 297 home runs, and 1,115 RBIs. His legacy is cemented by his MLB records for 2,295 career runs and 1,406 stolen bases—marks that remain unmatched.

Throughout his illustrious career, Henderson earned numerous accolades. He was named an All-Star ten times and was awarded the American League MVP in 1990 while playing for the Oakland Athletics. That season, he posted an impressive .325 batting average, 28 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 65 stolen bases. His on-base plus slugging (OPS) for the year stood at a remarkable 1.016, with a .439 on-base percentage.

Rickey Henderson: Hall of Fame Legacy

Henderson’s career also included two World Series titles. He won one with the Oakland Athletics in 1989 and another with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1993.

Affectionately known as “The Man of Steal,” Rickey Henderson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009, alongside fellow ballplayer Jim Rice, a peer from the late ’70s and ’80s. That same year, the Oakland Athletics honored Henderson by retiring his iconic number “24.”

During his induction speech, Henderson expressed deep gratitude to a wide array of coaches, teammates, and his family. With emotion, he reflected on the pivotal role his mother, Bobbie Henderson, played in his upbringing, crediting her for pushing him to reach his full potential as a player.

Off the Field: The Charm of Rickeyisms

In addition to his incredible on-field achievements, Henderson was renowned for his unique personality, often marked by a laid-back, dry sense of humor typical of Oakland. Over the years, countless players shared stories of interactions with Henderson, many of which became known as “Rickeyisms” — statements that were sometimes hard to believe, partly true, and always entertaining.

