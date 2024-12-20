WWE Set To Shift Indian Media Rights From SPNI To Netflix In $5 Bn Deal

Netflix will exclusively stream WWE’s major shows such as Raw, SmackDown, and NXT in India, following a global launch in January 2025.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is making a major move by transferring its media rights in India from Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) to Netflix India. This decision is part of a broader global 10-year agreement worth $5 billion, signed earlier this year between WWE’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings, and Netflix, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The Shift in Media Rights

This transition is set to begin after March 2025, coinciding with the expiration of WWE’s current contract with SPNI. In 2020, SPNI renewed its rights to WWE content for a reported $180-210 million over five years. However, Netflix will now take over exclusive rights to WWE’s content in India, marking a significant shift in the country’s sports entertainment landscape.

SPNI’s Position Amid Netflix’s Expansion

Sources suggest that while SPNI had hoped to retain WWE’s television rights, the digital performance of WWE content on its platforms did not meet expectations. In response to this, Netflix is looking to secure exclusive access to WWE’s marquee shows, including Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, as part of its broader strategy to expand in India.

Netflix’s Debut in Sports Entertainment

This agreement signals Netflix India’s entry into the sports entertainment market. While the streaming giant has ventured into live sports globally with its partnership with the National Football League (NFL), Netflix India has previously stayed away from sports programming, including the highly popular cricket scene. With WWE content now on the horizon, Netflix plans to bring this high-energy entertainment to Indian audiences from 2025 onwards.

A Netflix India spokesperson confirmed that WWE content would be available exclusively on the platform beginning in 2025.

WWE has been a staple on Indian television for decades. Since 2002, WWE programming has been broadcast on Ten Sports, which was acquired by SPNI in 2016 and rebranded as Sony Ten. Over the past two decades, the collaboration between WWE and SPNI has been an integral part of sports programming in India.

Exclusive Global Streaming: WWE on Netflix

Starting January 2025, Netflix will have exclusive streaming rights to WWE’s flagship shows — Raw, SmackDown, and NXT — in major markets, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and South America. By April 2025, the deal will extend to India, marking a pivotal moment for WWE’s global expansion.

Losing WWE content is a significant blow for SPNI, which has relied heavily on WWE programming as a key component of its sports content strategy. Experts suggest that SPNI may need to pivot towards alternative sports content to maintain its audience. Recently, SPNI secured the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) rights for $170 million, signaling its interest in bolstering its sports portfolio.

With Netflix entering the sports streaming arena in India, it will face tough competition from established players such as Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema. These platforms currently dominate the Indian market with high-profile sports offerings, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) and ICC cricket tournaments.

