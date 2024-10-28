Rodri Wins 2024 Men’s Ballon d’Or, Edging Out Vinicius Jr.

Rodri’s consistent excellence and pivotal role in City’s treble-winning season secured him the top spot, outshining Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr., who placed second in the rankings.

Manchester City’s midfield powerhouse, Rodri, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Ballon d’Or after an exceptional season that saw him excel both for his club and Spain. The honor, presented at a star-studded ceremony in Paris and organized by France Football in partnership with UEFA, marks Rodri as one of the world’s elite players.

Rodri’s accomplishments in 2023-24 were monumental. He played a vital role in Manchester City’s fourth consecutive Premier League title, helping the team overcome Arsenal’s challenge with a nine-game winning streak to seal the championship. Rodri’s contributions were further highlighted on the international stage, where he played a central role in Spain’s Euro 2024 victory, earning him the Player of the Tournament award.

Record-Breaking Unbeaten Streak

Adding to his impressive accolades, Rodri achieved a world-record unbeaten streak of 74 matches for both club and country from March 2023 to May 2024, losing only in the FA Cup final to Manchester United. This exceptional run underscores his resilience and influence in the game.

Rodri’s Ballon d’Or win places him among an elite group, making him the second male Spanish-born player to secure the award, following Barcelona’s Luis Suárez in 1960. His win also continues Spain’s recent success in football, with Spanish women clinching the Ballon d’Or Féminin for four consecutive years, led by stars like Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí.

Stiff Competition From Vinícius Jr.

The race for the Ballon d’Or was tightly contested, with Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior emerging as a top contender. However, the 24-year-old forward, who led Madrid to a La Liga and Champions League double, ultimately fell short. Vinícius reportedly opted not to attend the ceremony after learning he would not take home the prize.

Rodri’s remarkable year faced an abrupt setback when he sustained a severe knee injury in City’s match against Arsenal in September, sidelining him for the remainder of the season. This unfortunate injury followed his vocal criticism of football’s packed calendar, where he highlighted the strain placed on players.

Celebrating Excellence Across Football

The evening also celebrated other notable achievements. Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal took home the Kopa Trophy as the season’s best under-21 player, while Aitana Bonmatí received her second consecutive Ballon d’Or Féminin. In addition, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé shared the Gerd Müller trophy, and Emiliano Martínez retained his title as the world’s best goalkeeper.

