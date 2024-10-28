Erling Haaland, the Manchester City striker, was nominated for the prestigious 2024 Ballon d’Or award. Despite a remarkable 2023-24 season with his club, where he showcased his scoring prowess and contributed significantly to the team’s successes, Haaland was not seen as a frontrunner for the award. Instead, his teammate Rodri and Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior were considered the leading candidates. As a result, Haaland made the decision to forgo attending the ceremony in Paris, opting instead to travel to Sweden. There, he watched Malmö take on their rivals Göteborg.

In a thrilling match at Eleda Stadium, Malmö secured a 2-1 victory against Göteborg, clinching their second consecutive Allsvenskan title and their fourth championship in the last five years. The atmosphere was electric, and fans celebrated the club’s impressive achievement. It remains to be seen whether Haaland will attempt to join in on the festivities following the match, considering his deep ties to Swedish football.

Did You Know?

A little-known fact about Haaland is his friendship with fellow footballer Botheim, formed during their time together on Norway’s youth national team. The duo even collaborated on a rap video featuring Erik Sandberg, which has garnered over 12 million views on YouTube. This lighthearted venture showcases Haaland’s off-field personality and his ability to connect with friends through shared interests.

Following his time in Sweden, Haaland will return to England, where Manchester City gears up for their Carabao Cup round of 16 clash against Tottenham Hotspur on October 30. The match is set to be an exciting encounter, with both teams looking to secure their place in the next stage of the competition.

Highlights From The Ballon d’Or

While Haaland’s absence was notable, the ceremony celebrated the achievements of other players, including Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. Yamal was awarded the 2024 Kopa Trophy, which honors the best footballer under 21. At just 17 years old, he has rapidly ascended in the football world, demonstrating exceptional skill and potential. His breakout season under coach Xavi Hernandez saw him score five goals and create 13 significant scoring opportunities in 37 La Liga appearances, solidifying his role as a key player for Barcelona.

The recognition of Yamal, alongside the Ballon d’Or awards, emphasizes the continued focus on emerging talent within the sport. As the footballing landscape evolves, it will be intriguing to see how established stars like Haaland and rising talents like Yamal navigate their careers in this competitive arena.

MUST READ | Barcelona’s Rising Star Lamine Yamal Earns 2024 Kopa Trophy