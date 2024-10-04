FC Barcelona Aim To Strengthen Attack With Haaland And Neymar

FC Barcelona are looking to acquire the services of the Norwegian forward Erling Haaland. Signing Neymar Jr can also be an alternate possibility if they fail to secure the signature of the Premier League top scorer.

FC Barcelona have informed Manchester City of their interest to sign Norwegian record goal-scorer Erling Haaland. The Catalan Club see Brazlian star Neymar Jr as the backup plan for the Haaland transfer. Ever since, Hansi Flick has joined the Blaugrana club, they have been on a goal scoring sphree.

The club has scored record 34 goals in just 12 games. With Hansi Flick at the managerial disposal, the club looks to further strengthen their attacking arsenal with the addition of Norwegian goal machine. The form of the team has got better after the appointment of the former Bayern Munich man.

The Norwegian star who had joined Citizyens in the year 2022, has scored 101 goals in 107 games. The fastest to score 100 goals in the Premier League. He has already boasts of scoring more hattricks than the many Premier League legends like Didier Drogba, Wayne Rooney and Thierry Henry.

FC Barcelona has made Haaland as their priority this summer, but the Manchester club has no plans to sell the player until his contract expires in 2027. Although the recent reports reveal that now a contract clause has been activated which enables the club to sign him for 175 million pounds.

Contract extension at City

Manchester city will be really keen to get the approval signature of Erling Haaland on new contract. In the two seasons, Erling Haaland has helped Man City to win the Champions League, Two Premier Leagues, One FA Cup and One Community Shield. Real Madrid, Barcelona and all the big clubs have shown concrete interests for the signing of the Norwegian

The Sky Blues of Manchester will be really keen to protect the goal-scoring gem from his suitors that will benefit the Guardiola side in a long term.

Haaland’s interest to dominate different leagues

Haaland’s father, former Mancity player Alfie Haaland has spoken in the documentary ‘Haaland – The Big Decision’ of his son’s ambition to prove his prowess in the different leagues. Haaland may not stay more than 3 or 4 years at the North-West of England.

” I beleieve Haaland wants to prove his abilities in mutiple leagues in Europe. He can stay here for 4 years the most and then 2 and half in Spain, then France and then Italy right ? ” said Man City legend in the documentary.

Neymar’s last dance ?

Neymar joined FC Barcelona as a young promising prodigy. He was part of the famous attacking trio of MSN including his South American mates Messi and Suarez. He left the Catalan club in the latter half of 2017 and moved to PSG. After spending six glorious year in the capital of France. He moved to the Saudia Arabia being injured for the most of the time.

The Champions League winner with Barcelona may come home next summer if the Haaland transfer falls short.

