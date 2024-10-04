Ten Hag’s Future In Tremor After European Stalemate

Erik Ten Hag's future is once again danger after the Red devils failed to secure three points against the Portuguese side in the UEFA Conference League game. Reports suggest that Dutchman who was criticized by the fans and the players is very close to getting sacked by the club.

Discussion regarding the Erik Ten Hag’s future once again comes in limelight after Red Devils draw the game with Portuguese side in the European Competition. Manchester United faced FC Porto in the Conference League clash, where the game ended in even stevens.

Erik Ten Hag was popular for his heroics of reaching Champions League semi-finals with the young blostering squad of Ajax Amsterdam. Rays of positivity reflected among the fans and players of the club when the Dutchman was appointed as the club’s coach. Contrary to his stature his time with the club has been nothing short than a disaster. Man United’s win percentage has drastically reduced to 51.3% under Ten Hag in contrast to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho when the win percentage was above 55%.

Even after having a better signings than the previous squads Dutch Gaffer has failed to turn the things for the Old Trafford side.

Shuting down the Pundits

Former Man United players as well as the other former players who have turned pundits have been highly critical of the style of play and mentality of the team. Particularly they have been really critical of the manager.

Roy Keane former Manchester United legend have been a serial critique of the current Manchester United squad. Although, Erik Ten Hag was really quick to shut down the former player after one nil victory against Fulham.

In an awakward exchange, Ten Hag asked Roy Keane ” You don’t have to say anything”.

To which Roy responded ” it’s all good vibes”

To which Ten Hag sarcastically responded ” You don’t want to spoil the good vibes”

In the similar way, every time he has criticized about his style of play, he reminds everyone that he won two trophies in three years.

Genuine reasons or Excuses?

The Red Devils have been accused of the non-structural play and the managers and the entire squad have been guilty of not showing the character on the pitch.

Premier League legend Cesc Fabregas has criticized the Dutch manager of not having a proper structure in United’s gameplay.

” Earlier, United had a structure where they would defend and attack on great breaks, but now they don’t have that. I don’t know the numbers, but it’s definetly better under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer” said Spaniard in Planet Premier League Podcast.

Erik Ten Hag responded to all such criticisms saying that ” First of all, respect the criticism. There are many. When you are in job, you have to face this, but I can’t take every criticism into the account”.

Man United have been flooded qwith the injuries ever since the Dutchman has joined the club. For the same reason he got the backing from the club says Ten Hag.

” I think they have common sense, they can see when you have 32 different backlines this season and thirteen different centre back partnerships this season it’s not easy to function and it will have negative impact on our result” said Ten Hag after the end of last season.

Will Ten Hag stay?

Despite facing backlash from the pundits and fans, the owners of the club Glazers and Sir Radcliffe have been quite supportive of the Dutchman. Although recent reports suggest that Sir Radcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United will fly to Aston Villa, preparing for the sack of former Ajax man.

