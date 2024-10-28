Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Were Ballon d’Or Results Leaked Online? Rodri To Win 2024 Ballon d’Or Over Vinícius Júnior

Typically, Ballon d'Or results are finalized before the ceremony, with rumors in September suggesting Vinícius was aware of his potential win, though he hadn’t been officially informed.

Were Ballon d’Or Results Leaked Online? Rodri To Win 2024 Ballon d’Or Over Vinícius Júnior

In a surprising twist, Rodri is now expected to clinch the 2024 Ballon d’Or over Vinícius Júnior.

According to Mario Cortegana of The Athletic, Real Madrid is aware Vinícius Júnior will not win the prestigious award, which now appears destined for Manchester City star Rodri.

Consequently, Real Madrid does not plan to attend the ceremony in Paris at Théâtre du Châtelet. It’s anticipated that other nominees from Real Madrid, including Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal, along with coach Carlo Ancelotti and club president Florentino Pérez, will also skip the event. ESPN further reported that Vinícius himself is not expected to attend.

Vinícius had been a frontrunner due to his stellar performances for Real Madrid, helping secure La Liga, the Champions League, and the Spanish Super Cup titles. He scored a hat trick in the Spanish Super Cup final, contributed 15 goals in La Liga, and netted six times in the Champions League, including one in the final against Borussia Dortmund.

Rodri, however, has a strong case as well. He was a vital figure in Manchester City’s Premier League triumph, contributing 17 goals and assists. Additionally, he helped City win the UEFA Super Cup and played a significant role in Spain’s Euro 2024 victory.

An unconfirmed but widely shared points list reportedly shows Vinícius leading with 630 points, surpassing Lionel Messi’s 2023 score, though still trailing the highest historical totals like Luka Modric’s 753 points in 2018 or Cristiano Ronaldo’s 946 in 2017. Rodri, if the list is accurate, ranks second with 576 points, followed by Jude Bellingham in third with 422 points.

Typically, Ballon d’Or results are finalized before the ceremony, with rumors in September suggesting Vinícius was aware of his potential win, though he hadn’t been officially informed. L’Equipe reports this is the first year where the winner has not been given prior confirmation, meaning no pre-event interview or photoshoot was arranged.

The alleged top 12 rankings in this year’s Ballon d’Or vote include:

Vinícius Júnior: 630 points
Rodri: 576 points
Jude Bellingham: 422 points
Kylian Mbappé: 317 points
Harry Kane: 201 points
Erling Haaland: 195 points
Lamine Yamal: 128 points
Phil Foden: 29 points
Dani Olmo: 25 points
Florian Wirtz: 24 points
Dani Carvajal: 17 points
Antonio Rüdiger: score unknown

If Vinícius does win, he would be the first Ballon d’Or recipient born in the 21st century, breaking a longstanding trend as the award has historically been dominated by players like Cristiano Ronaldo (1985) and Lionel Messi (1987), meaning no one born in the 1990s has yet claimed the honor.

ALSO READ: Ranking Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, And All Ballon d’Or Winners Of The 21st Century

Filed under

ballon d or messi rodri Ronaldo Trending news Vinicius Junior
Advertisement

Also Read

Diwali Rush: DMRC To Add 60 Trips On Tuesday, Wednesday

Diwali Rush: DMRC To Add 60 Trips On Tuesday, Wednesday

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Which Parts Of Delhi To Face Water Shortage Till Nov 1: Delhi Jal Board

Which Parts Of Delhi To Face Water Shortage Till Nov 1: Delhi Jal Board

Swiggy IPO: Food Delivery Giant Sets Price Band Between ₹371 – ₹390

Swiggy IPO: Food Delivery Giant Sets Price Band Between ₹371 – ₹390

Traders Rally Behind Trump: Stock Price Jumps On Election Optimism

Traders Rally Behind Trump: Stock Price Jumps On Election Optimism

Entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit And Triptii Dimri?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan,

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Chromakopia: A Colorful Odyssey Awaits

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Chromakopia: A Colorful Odyssey Awaits

5 Best Shows For A Cozy Fall Feel: The Fashion And Coziest Episodes

5 Best Shows For A Cozy Fall Feel: The Fashion And Coziest Episodes

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Dubbed Her Naked Gun Co-Star Liam Neeson As Perfect Gentleman

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Dubbed Her Naked Gun Co-Star Liam Neeson As Perfect Gentleman

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox