It was going to be a huge assignment for the USA to chase 195 against South Africa’s bowling arsenal, even on a batting-friendly field here at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, but the Associate nation showed great fortitude in closing with 176 for six in reply.

For most of the USA’s response, Gous, who was born in South Africa, fought alone. He and Harmeet Singh (38, 22 balls, 2x4s, 3x6s) put on an amazing 91-run partnership for the sixth wicket, but South Africa had far too many runs scored.

Although the USA’s captain Aaron Jones(0), batsman Nitish Kumar (8), Corey Anderson (12) and Shayan Jahangir (3) set the tone early for the team at the top with their 24 off 14 balls, 4x4s, and 1x6s, others failed to perform well with the bat and nearly closed the door on their side.

