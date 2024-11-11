Sanjay Manjrekar Urges BCCI To Keep Gambhir Away From The Media

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reconsider Gautam Gambhir’s involvement in media briefings following a recent press conference. Gambhir, who is serving as the head coach for India’s upcoming tour to Australia, answered questions about the team and its preparations but came under scrutiny for the lack of depth and clarity in his responses. Manjrekar expressed concerns over Gambhir’s demeanor and suggested that his role should be confined to behind-the-scenes duties, with others like Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar better suited for fronting the media.

Manjrekar’s Feedback on Gambhir’s Performance

Manjrekar, who has been an active broadcaster, commented on Gambhir’s recent press conference, calling it “bland” and lacking the sharpness that fans might have expected from the former cricketer. In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Manjrekar said, “Just watched Gambhir in the press conference. Maybe wise for BCCI to keep him away from such duties, let him work behind the scenes. He does not have the right demeanor nor the words when interacting with them. Rohit & Agarkar much better guys to front up for the media.”

Gambhir’s responses during the press interaction appeared rushed and lacked the depth that the media and fans are accustomed to from senior players and officials. His answers to questions about players like KL Rahul and Shubman Gill were brief and did not generate much enthusiasm.

Gambhir’s Press Conference: More Misses Than Hits

Gambhir’s media appearances have raised eyebrows due to their brevity and lack of engagement. The coach’s recent press conference lasted just 20 minutes, with answers that seemed hurried and often unsatisfactory. For instance, when asked about the availability of Rohit Sharma for the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, Gambhir offered little clarity, stating that there was still no confirmation regarding the captain’s availability. He suggested that if Rohit is unavailable, either Abhimanyu Easwaran or KL Rahul would partner with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order, with Jasprit Bumrah stepping in as captain.

On the topic of the struggling duo, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Gambhir defended them, saying they are still “hungry for more achievements” despite their recent slump in form.

Gambhir Addresses Fallout Rumors

Another key topic during the press conference was the rumored fallout between Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma. Gambhir promptly dismissed the speculation, stating, “Rohit and I go along very well.” He added that the criticism of his leadership following India’s disappointing series against New Zealand was unfounded, referring to it as just another baseless rumor.

Gambhir’s Media Approach vs. Rohit and Agarkar

While Gambhir has been in the spotlight for his coaching role, he has yet to demonstrate the same level of media engagement and leadership as figures like Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar. Both have previously handled media briefings with confidence and clarity, especially when announcing key decisions, such as the squad for the 2023 Asia Cup.

Manjrekar’s suggestion that Gambhir should focus on his coaching duties within the team’s dressing room rather than fronting the media comes as part of an ongoing conversation about the evolving role of coaches and support staff in modern cricket. As the team prepares for the high-profile Test series in Australia, the spotlight remains on how Gambhir manages the squad off the field, with many questioning whether his media presence aligns with his leadership style.

While Gambhir continues to serve as India’s head coach, his interactions with the media may need to be reassessed, especially if his responses continue to lack the depth and clarity expected from a key figure in Indian cricket. For now, it seems that the BCCI may choose to rely on Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar to represent the team in front of the media, allowing Gambhir to focus on his coaching responsibilities behind closed doors.