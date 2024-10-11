Home
Friday, October 11, 2024
we-woman

South Africa Skipper Temba Bavuma To Miss Bangladesh Test Due To Injury

South Africa will square off against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, beginning on October 21 at Sher-e-Bangla, Dhaka. The second Test will begin on October 29 in Chittagong.

South Africa Skipper Temba Bavuma To Miss Bangladesh Test Due To Injury

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the tam’s opening Test against Bangladesh due to a muscle strain in his left triceps. Bavuma’s scans revealed a muscle strain in his left triceps. Aiden Markram will lead the side in his absence.

A statement from Cricket South Africa confirmed that Bavuma is going to “travel with the squad to Dhaka on Tuesday and continue his recovery under the supervision of the Proteas medical team in preparation for the second Test.”

This isn’t the only setback that Bavuma has faced in the recent period. On October 6, he was ruled out of the third ODI against Ireland due to an elbow injury.

In the second ODI, he retired hurt and didn’t take up the field. Rassie van der Dussen led the side in Bavuma’s absence with Markram rested for the entire series.
Bavuma isn’t the only injury concern that South Africa are currently dealing with. Left-arm seamer, Nandre Burger has been ruled out of the entire tour after he sustained “a lumbar stress reaction” during the ODI series against Ireland.

In his absence, Dewald Brevis and Lungi Ngidi have been included in the squad. Ngidi impressed during the three ODIs against Ireland. He picked four scalps in the opening two matches. He will form a formidable pacer bowling setup with Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson and Wiaan Mulder. Meanwhile, Brevis earned his maiden call-up in Test format.

MUST READ | Late Goal Secures Brazil’s 2-1 Victory Over Chile

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Bangladesh Vs South Africa Cricket Temba Bavuma
