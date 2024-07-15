Spain Claims Historic Fourth Euro Title With Late Drama Against England

In a thrilling finale at Berlin’s Olympiastadion, Spain clinched their record fourth European Championship title with a dramatic 2-1 victory over England.

The decisive moment came in the 87th minute when Mikel Oyarzabal expertly slotted home Marc Cucurella’s cross, breaking England’s resilient defense just as extra time seemed inevitable.

Earlier in the match, 17-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal set up England’s equalizer through substitute Cole Palmer in the 73rd minute, canceling out Nico Williams’ opener for Spain in the 47th minute.

This victory marks Spain’s fourth Euro triumph, adding to their previous titles in 1964, 2008, and 2012. Meanwhile, England’s quest for a major international trophy continues, with their men’s team enduring back-to-back Euro final defeats and remaining trophyless since their 1966 World Cup win.

The match unfolded in front of distinguished spectators including Prince William and Spain’s King Felipe, underscoring the significance of the occasion at the historic venue originally built for the 1936 Olympics.

