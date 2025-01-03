Sydney Test : What Did Jasprit Bumrah Say About Rohit Sharma At The Toss?

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, has been dropped from the playing XI for the final Test of the ongoing series, with Jasprit Bumrah stepping in as the team's leader.

India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, has been dropped from the playing XI for the final Test of the ongoing series, with Jasprit Bumrah stepping in as the team’s leader. The decision had been the subject of much speculation and was confirmed shortly before the match began.

Bumrah had previously captained India in their only victory of the series, the first Test in Perth, and has been a standout performer with 30 wickets at an impressive average of 12.83. Meanwhile, Sharma’s form has been under scrutiny, having had a disappointing series so far with scores of 3, 6, 10, 3, and 9. His batting average for the series stands at a mere 6.2.

Shubman Gill Replaces Rohit Sharma in the Batting Lineup

Rohit Sharma’s absence from the batting lineup opens the door for Shubman Gill, who returns to the side. Gill had a solid outing in Adelaide, scoring 31 and 28, but was dropped for the following matches in Brisbane and Melbourne. His inclusion is seen as a potential boost to India’s top-order as they look to bounce back in the final Test.

In addition to the captaincy change, India has made another alteration with Prasidh Krishna replacing the injured Akash Deep. Deep, who had bowled 43 overs in Melbourne, is out due to back stiffness. Krishna’s inclusion adds depth to India’s bowling attack.

On the Australian side, there is one change with allrounder Mitch Marsh being dropped in favor of Beau Webster, who makes his Test debut. Webster has been in good form in first-class cricket, with an impressive batting average of 57.1 and 81 wickets at 31.7 for his Tasmania team.

Bumrah: ‘No Selfishness in the Team’

At the toss, Jasprit Bumrah addressed the changes, highlighting the unity within the Indian team. “Our captain has shown leadership by opting to rest in this game. That shows there’s a lot of unity in this team. There’s no selfishness. Whatever is in the team’s best interest we are looking to do that,” Bumrah said, signaling a collective approach to the team’s success rather than individual concerns.

With the series tied at 1-1, the final Test at the SCG is crucial for both teams. Australia, with a 2-1 lead, will be looking to seal the series win, while India, under Bumrah’s leadership, will aim to level the series and end their tour on a high note.

The changes in both teams add an element of unpredictability, making the final Test an exciting contest. Fans will be watching closely to see how both teams adjust and perform under pressure in this decider.

