‘ End of an Era ? ‘ Rohit Sharma’s Test Career At Crossroads After Getting Dropped Out From Sydney Test

Rohit Sharma, one of India’s most celebrated cricketers, has been at the receiving end of intense scrutiny following his poor performance in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. His decision to “opt to rest” from the do-or-die 5th Test against Australia, as described by stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah, has fueled speculation that his Test career might have come to an abrupt end.

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir’s non-committal stance about Rohit’s place in the playing XI during the pre-match press conference further added to the uncertainty. By Friday morning, official confirmation came: Rohit would be rested, and Bumrah would lead the team.

Decline in Form: A Grim Picture

Rohit’s numbers paint a grim picture of his recent struggles. His return of just 31 runs across five innings in Australia has marked a significant downturn in form. Once a reliable middle-order batsman and later a steady opener, Rohit’s decline has been apparent over the last two years.

From January 1, 2023, his average dropped to 30.63, scoring 1164 runs with four centuries in 22 matches. The numbers worsened in 2024, with an average of just 24.76 in 14 matches. His last century came in March 2024 against England in Dharamsala, and since then, he has managed only one half-century in 15 innings, with 10 single-digit scores.

Rohit Sharma’s captaincy tenure has been a mixed bag. Leading India in various formats, he found limited success in Tests. His inability to lead from the front with the bat during critical matches contributed to mounting pressure. Unlike predecessors such as MS Dhoni and Anil Kumble, who retired mid-series due to fitness concerns, Rohit appears to have been sidelined purely on form.

At 37 years and nine months, time is not on Rohit’s side. With no Test matches scheduled for India in the immediate future, the possibility of a comeback seems bleak. The next scheduled Test series, potentially the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June, would see Rohit past 38. The team’s participation in the WTC final also hinges on a win in the 5th Test against Australia and Sri Lanka avoiding defeat in their home series against Australia.

What Lies Ahead for Indian Cricket?

India’s upcoming Test calendar offers little respite for aging stars like Rohit. After the WTC final, if qualified, the next assignment is the five-Test series in England starting June 20. By then, selectors might prefer younger, in-form players to spearhead the team’s batting.

From his Test debut in 2013 to his final appearance in Melbourne, Rohit played 67 Tests, amassing 4301 runs at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries. Despite the recent dip, his contributions to Indian cricket remain significant.

As the curtains seemingly draw on Rohit Sharma’s Test career, fans will remember him for his elegance and ability to dominate bowling attacks. Whether he officially announces retirement or transitions to focusing on limited-overs cricket, Rohit’s legacy as one of India’s finest cricketers is firmly etched in history.

