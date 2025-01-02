Gautam Gambhir Unsure Of Rohit Sharma’s Place In Sydney Test XI

India captain Rohit Sharma’s dismal performance with the bat in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has put his place in the playing XI for the series-decider in Sydney under intense scrutiny. With just 31 runs across five innings, Sharma’s form has been a major concern, raising questions about his continued inclusion in the team.

Rohit Sharma’s Struggles in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Rohit Sharma’s recent performances in Australia have been far from impressive. In the ongoing series, he has managed only 31 runs across five innings, with scores of 3, 6, 10, 3, and 9, resulting in an average of just 6.20. This has been the lowest batting average for any touring captain on Australian soil, fueling calls from fans and experts for his removal from the squad. In this series, Jasprit Bumrah has more wickets cumilatively than the runs of Rohit Sharma.

Furthermore, in 2024, Sharma has failed to reach double digits on ten occasions in 15 Test innings, further highlighting his struggles with the bat. His continued poor form has added pressure to his position as India’s captain, especially with the series on the line.

Gautam Gambhir Holds off on Rohit Sharma’s Future in the Playing XI

India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, addressed the growing concerns regarding Rohit Sharma’s place in the playing XI for the final Test. Speaking at a press conference, Gambhir did not definitively confirm whether Sharma would feature in the team for the Sydney Test, stating that the final call would be made after assessing the pitch conditions.

Gambhir emphasized that every player is aware of the areas they need to improve, and the discussions about player performance should remain within the team. “Everything is fine with Rohit, and we will announce the playing XI tomorrow after seeing the pitch,” Gambhir said, suggesting that the decision would depend on various factors, including pitch conditions and team strategy.

Regarding the absence of Rohit at the press conference, Gambhir downplayed the significance, stating that the head coach’s presence should suffice in such situations.

India’s Focus On Winning In Sydney

Despite the pressure surrounding Sharma’s form, Gambhir expressed confidence that India could win the Sydney Test and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He reiterated that the team’s focus remains solely on winning the upcoming match, with the players engaged in strategic discussions on how to secure victory.

“We are extremely confident to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy,” Gambhir added. His comments highlighted the team’s determination to stay focused on the task at hand, regardless of the external noise surrounding individual performances.

In addition to the concerns over Sharma’s form, Gambhir confirmed that pacer Akash Deep would miss the final Test due to a back issue. This adds to the challenges facing India as they prepare for the series-decider in Sydney.

India’s World Test Championship Hopes on the Line

India is under pressure not only to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but also to secure their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord’s next year. Following their 184-run defeat in Melbourne, Australia now leads the series 2-1, and India must win in Sydney to keep their hopes of qualifying for the WTC Final alive.

With the series on the line and the WTC Final berth at stake, the Indian team faces a pivotal challenge in Sydney. The performance of key players, including Rohit Sharma, will be critical in determining whether India can bounce back and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

