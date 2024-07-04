Team India Victory Parade: Kohli And Rohit Raise World Cup In Triumphal March To Wankhede

The streets of Mumbai are jam-packed and there is no space to set foot and all this is happening for all the right reasons. The T20 World Cup bus parade had started its ascent from Nariman Point going towards the Wankhade Stadium on Thursday. With absolutely no space for fans to even set foot and walk along as the bus continued to move forward slowly, the event had been affected by heavy traffic and rain.

#WATCH | T20 World Cup champions – Team India – begins its victory parade in Mumbai. The parade will culminate at Wankhede Stadium. #T20WorldCup2024 pic.twitter.com/wZmS1xIE7L — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

After weathering Hurricane Beryl in Barbados, The Men in Blue landed back in New Delhi on Thursday. They have returned victorious from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 which was held in the Caribbean. The team, with Rohit Sharma at its helm, had finally ended India’s long quest for an ICC title as the Indian team secured a thrilling seven-run victory against the South African team in the finals that took place at KensingtonOval, in Barbados, last Saturday.

Following the delay caused by Hurricane Beryl, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) swiftly organized a charter flight for the Indian squad, support staff, players’ families, board officials, and accompanying media contingent. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla disclosed that Indian journalists stranded in Barbados joined BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah on the same flight.

Amidst a warm reception, Rohit Sharma’s triumphant Team India made their way to the ITC Maurya, with Rishabh Pant proudly carrying the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy. The team later had the honor of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 11 am, followed by a breakfast session. After a brief return to the Maurya, they proceeded to Delhi airport for their flight to Mumbai.

A sea of fans are present at the Marine Drive to welcome the team which displayed grit, determination, resilence to win the World Cup in West Indies. India is the first team to lift the prestigious title by remaining undefeated in the tournament. A felicitation ceremony will be held in Wankhade Stadium following the victory parade.

Indian T20I vice-captain Hardik Pandya was seen holding the trophy in his hands when the team came out of the Mumbai airport. Fans had also gathered in large numbers outside the airport to express their admiration for the the Men in Blue.

At the Mumbai International Airport, the Indian team walked through a tricolour-draped aerobridge, and was showered with flower petals as they walked through the arrival corridor. The air echoed with traditional music with Maharashtrian Dhol Tasha, Tutari, and Lezim used in the grand welcome for the Men in Blue. The airport also rolled out a red carpet culminating in a celebratory cake-cutting ceremony.

