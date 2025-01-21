‘Thala’ MS Dhoni Kicks Off Batting Practice Ahead Of IPL 2025 Season

As the IPL 2025 season approaches, the question on everyone’s mind is whether this will be his final season, but as always, Dhoni keeps his future plans under wraps.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has started his preparations for the much-awaited IPL 2025 season. The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman, who continues to remain one of the most iconic figures in Indian cricket, was recently spotted fully geared up for a practice session, sporting his helmet, thigh pads, gloves, and pads. This marks the beginning of his training as he gets ready for another season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

THALA DHONI FOR IPL 2025 💛 – Dhoni has started the practice ahead of the IPL 2025. pic.twitter.com/IJeq4EyIA9 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 20, 2025

Amid ongoing discussions surrounding his future in the tournament, Dhoni’s return to the IPL was confirmed when CSK retained him for ₹4 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, despite his age and mounting speculation about his retirement. In a notable twist, the 43-year-old was categorized as an ‘uncapped’ player under IPL’s latest rule, which allows cricketers who have not represented their national team in five years to be classified as such. This provision provides teams with additional flexibility during player retention.

MSD’s Shining Presence In IPL

The speculation surrounding Dhoni’s future in the IPL has been a constant topic over the past few years. The former India captain, who led the country to three ICC titles, retired from international cricket in 2020 but has continued to shine in the IPL, maintaining his legacy with CSK since its inception. Despite his age, Dhoni remains a critical part of the CSK squad, often leading by example with his performances.

After CSK’s surprising group-stage exit in IPL 2024, Dhoni expressed his intent to enjoy his remaining years in the IPL, further fueling talks about the possibility of this season being his final one. As the 2025 season approaches, the cricketing world is once again filled with questions about whether this will be Dhoni’s “last dance.” However, as always, the man himself remains tight-lipped about his plans, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his next move in the game he loves.

With the IPL 2025 season just around the corner, all eyes will be on MS Dhoni as he prepares to lead CSK once again. Whether this season will mark the end of an era or simply another chapter in his remarkable journey remains to be seen.

