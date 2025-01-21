Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Liverpool Vs Lille: Champions League Showdown At Anfield

Liverpool will host Lille at Anfield on Tuesday night, with both teams aiming to secure their places in the Champions League round of 16. Liverpool are in a strong position, needing just one point to progress, while Lille will need to overcome the odds to ensure their campaign continues beyond January.

Liverpool’s Impressive Form and Rotation Plans

Liverpool have been perfect in the Champions League so far, although they were fortunate to edge past Girona in their last match. Wins over top clubs like AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, and Real Madrid have solidified their dominant position at the top of the league phase table. Arne Slot’s side also extended their Premier League lead to six points with a 2-0 victory over Brentford on Saturday.

However, Slot is expected to rotate his squad for this important match. With Joe Gomez sidelined with a hamstring injury and Diogo Jota a doubt after missing the win against Brentford, Slot will look to mix things up without compromising the team’s chances of success.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1):
Alisson; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Jones; Salah, Elliott, Chiesa; Nunez.

Lille’s Unbeaten Run and Injury Concerns

Lille are in solid form, remaining unbeaten in their last 21 matches across all competitions. They have a strong foothold in Ligue 1 and are sitting in third place, but their European future is still uncertain. Bruno Genesio’s side will be up against a formidable Liverpool team but will take confidence from their strong performances this season, including a win over Real Madrid.

However, Lille have several key injury concerns. Edon Zhegrova, their talismanic winger, is out with a muscle injury, and leading scorer Jonathan David will be expected to carry the attacking burden. Midfielders Ethan Mbappe and Nabil Bentaleb are also unavailable, while Tiago Santos is out for the season with a knee injury.

Lille Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1):
Chevalier; Meunier, Diakite, Ribeiro, Ismaily; Andre, Bouaddi; Bakker, Cabella, Sahraoui; David.

Anfield will present a tough challenge for Lille, who are accustomed to controlling possession in Ligue 1 but will need to adapt to Liverpool’s relentless pressing and high tempo. While Lille may look to exploit counter-attacking opportunities, Liverpool’s depth should give them the edge, even with rotation in the squad.

Lille have been impressive this season, but Anfield remains a daunting venue, especially for a side with a few injury concerns. Despite Liverpool’s squad rotation, they should have enough quality to edge past Lille and secure another home win.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Lille

Filed under

Liverpool vs Lille UEFA Champions League

