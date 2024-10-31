“They’re Feeling A Bit Stunned…”: Blundell On New Zealand’s Rare Test Series Victory Over India

Ahead of the third Test against India, New Zealand batter Tom Blundell shared his thoughts on the Kiwis' impressive performances, which have left the Indian team reeling. This series has marked India's first Test series loss at home in 12 years.

With the hosts trailing 0-2 in the three-match series, India is determined to reclaim some pride as they face New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. The team is eager to avoid a humiliating whitewash, especially after such a significant setback on home soil.

Blundell commented, “They are a little bit shell-shocked,” highlighting the surprise of the Indian squad and fans alike at the Kiwis’ success.

He noted the media narrative in India leading up to the series, stating that it seemed everyone expected the home team to dominate. “When we first came over, I think they had a slogan on TV saying five-nil for their home summer, or something along those lines,” he said.

Blundell emphasized that New Zealand was not given much chance after their recent 0-2 loss to Sri Lanka. “I am pretty sure they wrote us off coming after Sri Lanka. But I think they are pretty shocked in terms of what we have achieved, and how we have come out and competed and played some really good cricket to beat these guys—one of the best teams in the world,” he explained.

He concluded by reiterating the astonishment felt in the Indian camp: “I think they are a little bit shell-shocked in terms of what has happened.”

Match Recap

In the second Test, New Zealand chose to bat first, with Devon Conway scoring 76 and Rachin Ravindra adding 65 to help the Kiwis reach a total of 259. Washington Sundar’s remarkable spell of 7/59 dismantled the Kiwi middle order. India struggled in their first innings, managing only 156 runs, with Mitchell Santner claiming 7/53, while Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for India with 38 runs.

In their second innings, New Zealand, led by captain Tom Latham’s 86, posted 255, with Washington picking up four wickets and Jadeja three. Chasing a daunting target of 359 runs, India was bowled out for 245 despite a valiant effort from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 77. As a result, New Zealand won by 114 runs, clinching the series 2-0 after their earlier victory in the first Test by eight wickets.

Team Squads

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (C), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O’Rourke, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Mark Chapman.

