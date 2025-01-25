Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

VIDEO: Fan Breaches Security to Meet Rohit Sharma During Ranji Trophy Match, Here’s What Rohit Did

As Rohit took his place for J&K's second inning close to mid-on, a spectator broke through security to try to get to the Indian captain.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
VIDEO: Fan Breaches Security to Meet Rohit Sharma During Ranji Trophy Match, Here’s What Rohit Did


Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s eagerly anticipated return to the domestic circuit for Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) was met with a flurry of excitement at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). On Day 3 of the game, though, a security breach overshadowed the exciting action on the field when a fan gained entry to the dressing room area without going through the required security checks in an effort to meet the cricket star.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The fan moment that went viral

As Rohit took his place for J&K’s second inning close to mid-on, a spectator broke through security to try to get to the Indian captain. The fan and Rohit Sharma were seen interacting for a brief moment. Before security swiftly escorted the person off the field, he was seen in the video putting a hand on the fan’s shoulder and appearing composed. Despite his lack of engagement, Rohit’s gesture appeared to acknowledge the fan’s enthusiasm. His response demonstrated a calm attitude in spite of the unforeseen circumstance.

WATCH:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While the fan moment became the highlight of the day, the match itself was far from a celebratory return for Rohit. The Mumbai captain managed scores of 3 and 28 in two innings, failing to leave a significant mark with the bat. Despite a star-studded lineup featuring Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shreyas Iyer, Mumbai’s batting unit crumbled under pressure.

The Mumbai top order famously collapsed to 47/7 in the first innings, while Shardul Thakur fought his way to a fighting fifty to salvage some respectability. Even in the second inning, the team didn’t deliver much, relying on the brilliance of Shardul Thakur’s century of 119 runs to set a modest target of 206.

Underdogs J&K scripted a remarkable victory, chasing the target with five wickets to spare. Their previous victory over Mumbai in their home was their second consecutive win, and it had been long since their last time of winning in 2014. J&K is now leading Group A by 29 points, while Mumbai’s hope to reach the knockout stages is now hanging with one thread.

ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic’s Cold Response To Crowd Booing Reflects Disrespectful Treatment by Australian Open Fans And Broadcaster

Filed under

ranjhi trophy rohit sharma

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth In 2025? Amazon Boss Once Give Whopping $50 Million To This Desperate Housewives Star

What Is Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth In 2025? Amazon Boss Once Give Whopping $50 Million...

Padma Awards 2025: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arijit Singh And Crickter Ashwin Enter The List

Padma Awards 2025: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arijit Singh And Crickter Ashwin Enter The List

What It Means To Be A Republic: A Deep Dive Into India’s Governance On Republic Day 2025

What It Means To Be A Republic: A Deep Dive Into India’s Governance On Republic...

Sophie Devine Takes A Break From Cricket, Will Miss WPL And Domestic Season

Sophie Devine Takes A Break From Cricket, Will Miss WPL And Domestic Season

Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Takes Holy Dip At Maha Kumbh, Says, ‘We Want Awaken Hindus’

Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Takes Holy Dip At Maha Kumbh, Says, ‘We Want...

Entertainment

What Is Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth In 2025? Amazon Boss Once Give Whopping $50 Million To This Desperate Housewives Star

What Is Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth In 2025? Amazon Boss Once Give Whopping $50 Million

Coldplay At Your Home On This Republic Day: When And Where To Watch ?

Coldplay At Your Home On This Republic Day: When And Where To Watch ?

7 Years Of Padmaavat: Here’s How Ranveer Singh’s Khilji Redefined The Bollywood Villains

7 Years Of Padmaavat: Here’s How Ranveer Singh’s Khilji Redefined The Bollywood Villains

Shahid Kapoor Agrees With Imtiaz Ali, Says Geet And Aditya from Jab We Met Would Likely Get Divorced 18 Years Later

Shahid Kapoor Agrees With Imtiaz Ali, Says Geet And Aditya from Jab We Met Would

IIFA Marks 25 Years Of Cinema Magic With Star-Studded Silver Jubilee Celebration

IIFA Marks 25 Years Of Cinema Magic With Star-Studded Silver Jubilee Celebration

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox