Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Slams Quick 200 For Delhi

The Rise of Aaryavir Sehwag, Virender Sehwag’s Son, Shines in Cooch Behar Trophy.BCCI has now witnessed the emergence of a new talent with his exceptional innings.

Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Slams Quick 200 For Delhi

In the opening match of their tournament against Meghalaya at the MCA Cricket Ground in Shillong, Aaryavir dazzled fans and experts alike with an unbeaten knock of 200 runs off just 229 balls. His scintillating performance helped Delhi take a commanding 208-run lead, finishing Day 1 of the match on top.

Aaryavir’s Masterclass: A New Cricket Star Emerges

Aaryavir Sehwag’s double century is turning heads in the world of youth cricket. The Cooch Behar Trophy, a prestigious four-day tournament for under-19 cricketers organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has now witnessed the emergence of a new talent with his exceptional innings.

After Meghalaya opted to bat first, they posted a modest total of 260 runs. Delhi, in response, were in full control thanks to a solid opening partnership between Aaryavir and Arnav S Bugga. Together, they added 180 runs for the first wicket, setting the stage for a big total. Bugga contributed with a well-made century before his dismissal on Day 2.

Aaryavir’s Standout Knock: Unbeaten 200

While Bugga’s century was impressive, it was Aaryavir who truly stole the spotlight. At the close of play on Day 1, he was unbeaten on 200, having faced 229 balls. His confidence and ability to handle pressure were evident throughout his innings, showcasing why he is considered one of the rising stars in Indian cricket.

Other Notable Performances: Dhanya Nakra Impresses

Apart from Aaryavir, Dhanya Nakra, another promising talent, also made a mark by remaining unbeaten on 98 runs from just 91 balls. With both Aaryavir and Nakra showing tremendous form, Delhi is in a dominant position as they head into Day 2 of the match.

Why Aaryavir’s Achievement is Special

Aaryavir Sehwag’s double century in the Cooch Behar Trophy is a significant milestone, not just for him but also for Indian cricket fans. The 17-year-old has already shown glimpses of the cricketing talent that runs in his veins, thanks to his father Virender Sehwag, one of the most destructive openers in the history of international cricket.

This remarkable performance has created a buzz on social media, with fans and cricket experts praising his maturity, composure, and skill. As Aaryavir continues to shine in this prestigious tournament, the cricket world is eagerly watching his progress.

 A Star in the Making

With his unbeaten double century, Aaryavir Sehwag has proven that he’s a player to watch in the future of Indian cricket. His strong start in the Cooch Behar Trophy marks the beginning of what promises to be an exciting career, and he’s quickly gaining attention for his batting prowess.

Filed under

Aaryavir Sehwag 200 runs Aaryavir Sehwag double century Cooch Behar Trophy 2024 Virender Sehwag son cricket
Advertisement

Also Read

Viral Video: Woman Asks Other Woman To Speak In Hindi, Says ‘You Are Not In Bangladesh’

Viral Video: Woman Asks Other Woman To Speak In Hindi, Says ‘You Are Not In...

Medical Practitioners Are Demanding Public Apology From Rahul Gandhi, But Why

Medical Practitioners Are Demanding Public Apology From Rahul Gandhi, But Why

Matt Gaetz Withdraws As Trump’s Pick For Attorney General

Matt Gaetz Withdraws As Trump’s Pick For Attorney General

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: All You Need To Know About IRCTC’s Tent City In Prayagraj

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: All You Need To Know About IRCTC’s Tent City In Prayagraj

Gautam Adani US Indictment: After the Stock Market, Is FDI in India’s Thriving Solar Energy Sector Under Attack?

Gautam Adani US Indictment: After the Stock Market, Is FDI in India’s Thriving Solar Energy...

Entertainment

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead Of Docseries

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

Harry Potter Casting: HBO Backs J.K. Rowling Despite Controversial Remarks On Transgenders; ‘Has the Right to Express Her Personal Views’

Harry Potter Casting: HBO Backs J.K. Rowling Despite Controversial Remarks On Transgenders; ‘Has the Right

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Film Declared Tax Free In Uttar Pradesh

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Film Declared Tax Free In Uttar Pradesh

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox