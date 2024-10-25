Washington Sundar Reflects On His Test Comeback

Indian spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar expressed his excitement about returning to Test cricket following an impressive seven-wicket haul in the first Test against New Zealand at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Stadium (MCA).

Indian spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar expressed his excitement about returning to Test cricket following an impressive seven-wicket haul in the first Test against New Zealand at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Stadium (MCA). He credited his strong performance in the Ranji Trophy as crucial in preparing him for this moment, noting that he was in excellent rhythm with both bat and ball.

The discussions around Sundar’s selection intensified after Indian skipper Rohit Sharma announced three changes to the playing eleven for the Pune Test, bringing in pacer Akash Deep, a returning Shubman Gill, and Sundar, while dropping Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, and Kuldeep Yadav. Despite Sundar’s recent impressive Ranji performance—where he scored a magnificent 152 batting at number three and took six wickets across both innings against Delhi—there were concerns about his inclusion. Critics suggested that spinner Kuldeep Yadav should have been selected instead, especially on a pitch conducive to spin, leading some to question Rohit’s decision to bolster the batting lineup.

However, Sundar silenced his critics with a stellar spell of bowling. After Ravichandran Ashwin took the first three Kiwi wickets, Sundar quickly shifted the momentum in India’s favor by claiming the key wickets of in-form Rachin Ravindra and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell. During the final session, Sundar wreaked havoc on the New Zealand batting lineup, completing his match-changing seven-wicket haul and instigating a collapse that could prove pivotal in the upcoming days.

In an interview with BCCI, Sundar shared that although he had been playing white-ball cricket for India consistently, he had been visualizing his return to Test cricket for the past couple of months. “I believed I would be getting a call, no matter when. Whenever you get a call to join the Test squad, it is going to be special. When you think about something, wish for something and it happens, it is an unreal feeling. I am grateful to be able to experience those feelings and be back to the Test squad. A seven-for, very very special,” he said.

Sundar elaborated that his seven-wicket haul was a feeling he could hardly describe and credited his recent Ranji performance for this success. “I played the Tamil Nadu-Delhi game. It went very well for me. It was a perfect set-up for me to get to this game. The confidence was high, and I had hit my best rhythm with both bat and ball,” he noted.

Reflecting on his debut Test at the Gabba in Australia, Sundar mentioned its significance. During that match, part of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India fielded an inexperienced eleven with the series on the line. He took four wickets and scored 62 runs, contributing significantly to India’s victory—ending Australia’s 32-year winning streak at the venue. “The Gabba Test would forever be special. No two ways about it. My debut game, won it. Will never forget this Pune Test either. I made my IPL debut here. Every game I play in this format is special. So to be back in the playing eleven straight away, I am grateful to the coach and captain for that,” he concluded.

As for the match, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. Half-centuries from Devon Conway (76 off 141 balls, including 11 fours) and Rachin Ravindra (65 off 105 balls, with five fours and a six) provided a solid foundation before Sundar’s seven-wicket haul sent New Zealand crashing from 197/3 to 259 all out. Ashwin also contributed with an impressive 3 for 64. India ended the day at 16 for 1.

