Watch: Babar’s Replacement Kamran Ghulam Was Slapped By Haris Rauf; Viral Video Resurfaces

Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Kamran Ghulam's impressive Test debut, scoring a century, is overshadowed by a viral incident with Haris Rauf. Despite the pressure, Ghulam's determination shines through, earning praise from selectors and fans alike.

Kamran Ghulam, a promising right-handed batter, recently made headlines for both his impressive Test debut and a resurfaced incident involving pacer Haris Rauf. Ghulam stepped in to replace Babar Azam at No. 4 during Pakistan’s second Test against England in Multan, where he made a stunning entrance by scoring a century. However, a viral video from a 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) match, in which Rauf slapped Ghulam, has reignited discussions among fans.

The controversial video from the PSL match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars shows Haris Rauf delivering a slap to Kamran Ghulam after taking a wicket. Initially perceived as part of a team celebration, Rauf’s slap appeared to carry an intensity that caught many off guard. While Ghulam laughed off the incident at the time, fans were quick to label Rauf’s action as “bullying,” raising concerns about the treatment of teammates in high-pressure environments.

Kamran Ghulam Shines On Test Debut

Despite the past incident with Rauf, Kamran Ghulam’s focus remained on the game. Stepping into Babar Azam’s shoes was no small feat, and Ghulam expressed the immense pressure he felt. He shared that his perseverance over the past four years in domestic cricket had finally paid off. On Day 1 of the Test match, Ghulam scored a remarkable 118 runs off 224 balls, helping Pakistan to a solid position of 259 for 5 at stumps.

“I had so much passion and wanted to do well when I got the chance,” Kamran stated in a media interaction. He acknowledged the frustrations of waiting nearly four years for his opportunity to represent Pakistan, but his determination and dedication to the game ultimately prepared him for this moment.

Handling Pressure And Expectations

Ghulam discussed the pressures of replacing a player of Babar Azam‘s caliber, emphasizing that his desire to succeed outweighed the anxiety. “Yes, the pressure was there playing in his place, but I think the desire I had to succeed overrode that pressure,” he admitted. His century comes amid scrutiny of the selectors and the Pakistan Cricket Board for dropping Babar during a critical phase.

A national selector remarked, “I am just happy that Kamran Ghulam got his chance at last and he grabbed it with both hands,” highlighting the importance of Ghulam’s performance in light of the recent controversies surrounding team selection.

Filed under

Babar Azam Kamran Ghulam latest sports news PAK vs ENG sports news
