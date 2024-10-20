The New York Yankees secured their spot in the World Series for the first time since 2009 by defeating the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 in the American League Championship series, which was a best-of-seven format.

The New York Yankees secured their spot in the World Series for the first time since 2009 by defeating the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 in the American League Championship series, which was a best-of-seven format.

In game five, the Yankees claimed a 5-2 victory, with Juan Soto hitting a three-run home run off a fastball from Cleveland pitcher Hunter Gaddis in the 10th inning. Earlier, Giancarlo Stanton had hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, tying the game at 2-2.

Juan Soto heroics

Soto expressed his joy over the win, mentioning how taking the team to the World Series was the ultimate feeling. He also highlighted the team’s consistent hard work since the beginning, emphasizing that they are now the best team in the American League.

The Yankees will compete against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the New York Mets in the World Series. Currently, the Dodgers lead their National League series 3-2 and will host game six on Sunday.

New York won the first two games at Yankee Stadium with relative ease, but the atmosphere shifted in Cleveland, where all three games at Progressive Field were tightly contested.

In Game 3, the Guardians made a comeback, scoring two two-run homers in their final two at-bats. However, the Yankees managed to hold on in Game 4, despite giving up a four-run lead.

Cleveland’s efforts, though commendable, weren’t enough, and their surprising season under first-year manager Stephen Vogt ended just short of a World Series appearance. The team continues to experience the longest title drought in baseball, having not won a championship since 1948.

New York Yankees back in the World Series

Meanwhile, the Yankees find themselves back in the World Series, meeting the expectations of their fanbase.

Last season, New York finished fourth in the AL East with a record of 82-80. According to manager Aaron Boone, this led to some organizational introspection during the offseason. Boone, who has faced his share of criticism, is one of only three managers to lead the Yankees to the playoffs in six of his first seven seasons.

The team largely kept its core intact, but their status as a title contender was bolstered by a significant trade on December 7, when they acquired three-time All-Star outfielder Soto from San Diego in exchange for five players.

Boone described the trade day as a positive turning point for the club.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone

In Game 4, Stanton’s 446-foot home run tied the score at 2-2 in the sixth inning, ending Tanner Bibee’s impressive run, during which he had held the Yankees scoreless through the first five innings. It marked Stanton’s fourth home run of the series, with three coming in the past three days. This was also his 16th postseason home run, placing him fourth in the Yankees’ all-time postseason list, behind Bernie Williams, Derek Jeter, and Mickey Mantle.

Before the game, Boone was asked about what sets Stanton apart as a player. He noted that Stanton’s physical power is unmatched, adding that his discipline and approach at the plate also contribute to his success. Boone emphasized Stanton’s ability to adapt once he becomes familiar with opposing pitchers.

Cleveland initially took a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning with Steven Kwan’s RBI single off Carlos Rodón. However, they missed an opportunity to score more, leaving the bases loaded when Lane Thomas grounded out to Mark Leiter Jr. on the first pitch.

Read More: Juan Soto: All About New York Yankees Outfielder’s Contract