Juan Soto: All About New York Yankees Outfielder’s Contract

Yankees outfielder Juan Soto secured the team’s spot in the World Series with a crucial three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning during Game 5 of the ALCS.

At 25, Soto is currently signed to a one-year contract with the Yankees and is set to become a free agent after the 2024 season. Many anticipate he will be a top contender in the free-agent market when the offseason begins.

During the 2024 regular season, Soto posted impressive numbers, batting .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs. His postseason performance has been equally strong, hitting .333 with three home runs, eight RBIs, and a 1.106 OPS. Soto has previously played for both the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres.

28th World Series title

The Yankees are celebrating their 41st pennant and are just four victories away from securing their 28th World Series title in franchise history. They will face either the Dodgers or the Mets, depending on the outcome of the NLCS, with the Fall Classic starting on Friday.

Soto expressed excitement about reaching the World Series, noting that the team had worked hard from the very beginning. He emphasized that their dedication had paid off, making them the top team in the American League.

With home-field advantage based on regular-season wins, the Yankees would host the first two games if they face the Mets in a Subway Series. However, if the series begins on the West Coast, New York would head to Dodger Stadium.

The game saw the Yankees fall behind early. A potential rally in the first inning was cut short when Gleyber Torres was thrown out at home while trying to score on Juan Soto’s double to right-center field. Bibee, after that play, found his rhythm, retiring 10 consecutive batters and facing the minimum through the sixth inning.

Is Juan Soto under contract for 2025?

Soto is not under contract beyond 2024 and will enter free agency for the 2025 season.

What is Juan Soto’s current contract?

According to Sportrac, Soto is on a one-year, $31 million contract with the New York Yankees for the 2024 season.

How much could Juan Soto earn in free agency?

Reports from Front Office Sports suggest Soto could command over $500 million in free agency, with some predictions exceeding $600 million.

In 2022, while playing for the Washington Nationals, Soto declined a 15-year, $440 million contract offer from the team.

