Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Juan Soto: All About New York Yankees Outfielder’s Contract

Yankees outfielder Juan Soto secured the team’s spot in the World Series with a crucial three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning during Game 5 of the ALCS. 

Juan Soto: All About New York Yankees Outfielder’s Contract

Yankees outfielder Juan Soto secured the team’s spot in the World Series with a crucial three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning during Game 5 of the ALCS.

At 25, Soto is currently signed to a one-year contract with the Yankees and is set to become a free agent after the 2024 season. Many anticipate he will be a top contender in the free-agent market when the offseason begins.

During the 2024 regular season, Soto posted impressive numbers, batting .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs. His postseason performance has been equally strong, hitting .333 with three home runs, eight RBIs, and a 1.106 OPS. Soto has previously played for both the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres.

28th World Series title

The Yankees are celebrating their 41st pennant and are just four victories away from securing their 28th World Series title in franchise history. They will face either the Dodgers or the Mets, depending on the outcome of the NLCS, with the Fall Classic starting on Friday.

Soto expressed excitement about reaching the World Series, noting that the team had worked hard from the very beginning. He emphasized that their dedication had paid off, making them the top team in the American League.

With home-field advantage based on regular-season wins, the Yankees would host the first two games if they face the Mets in a Subway Series. However, if the series begins on the West Coast, New York would head to Dodger Stadium.

The game saw the Yankees fall behind early. A potential rally in the first inning was cut short when Gleyber Torres was thrown out at home while trying to score on Juan Soto’s double to right-center field. Bibee, after that play, found his rhythm, retiring 10 consecutive batters and facing the minimum through the sixth inning.

Is Juan Soto under contract for 2025?

Soto is not under contract beyond 2024 and will enter free agency for the 2025 season.

What is Juan Soto’s current contract?

According to Sportrac, Soto is on a one-year, $31 million contract with the New York Yankees for the 2024 season.

How much could Juan Soto earn in free agency?

Reports from Front Office Sports suggest Soto could command over $500 million in free agency, with some predictions exceeding $600 million.

In 2022, while playing for the Washington Nationals, Soto declined a 15-year, $440 million contract offer from the team.

Read More: Nadal and Djokovic Face Off For A Last Dance

Filed under

Juan Soto Juan Soto Juan Soto New York Yankees World Series
Advertisement

Also Read

‘We Were Feed Meat of Babies’: Yazidi Survivor Reveals Horrors of ISIS Captivity

‘We Were Feed Meat of Babies’: Yazidi Survivor Reveals Horrors of ISIS Captivity

Yazidi Woman Reveals Horrific ISIS Abuse: Forced to Eat Babies During Captivity

Yazidi Woman Reveals Horrific ISIS Abuse: Forced to Eat Babies During Captivity

Canadian Police Says, ‘No Imminent Threat’ To Public From Alleged Indian Criminal Network

Canadian Police Says, ‘No Imminent Threat’ To Public From Alleged Indian Criminal Network

Karwa Chauth 2024: Know Moon Timings Across India And More

Karwa Chauth 2024: Know Moon Timings Across India And More

Is Israel Planning To Attack Iran? Here Is What New US Intelligence Documents Show

Is Israel Planning To Attack Iran? Here Is What New US Intelligence Documents Show

Entertainment

What Were Liam Payne’s Mother’s ‘Five Words’ On Son’s Tragic Death?

What Were Liam Payne’s Mother’s ‘Five Words’ On Son’s Tragic Death?

Zayn Malik Postpones U.S. Tour Following ‘Heartbreaking’ Loss of Liam Payne

Zayn Malik Postpones U.S. Tour Following ‘Heartbreaking’ Loss of Liam Payne

Anil Sharma On Nana Patekar’s ‘Vanvaas’: It’s A Topic That Touches…

Anil Sharma On Nana Patekar’s ‘Vanvaas’: It’s A Topic That Touches…

Family Man Season 3 Will Be Out In A Couple Of Months: Gul Panag

Family Man Season 3 Will Be Out In A Couple Of Months: Gul Panag

Karan Johar Celebrates 12 Years Of Student of The Year With Adorable Behind-The-Scene Pictures

Karan Johar Celebrates 12 Years Of Student of The Year With Adorable Behind-The-Scene Pictures

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox