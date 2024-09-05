Watch: New Zealand Cricket Team Arrives In Delhi For Upcoming Test Series

Ahead of the upcoming test series, the New Zealand cricket team arrived at Delhi Airport on Thursday. They are set to play a single Test against Afghanistan and a three-match Test series against India.

#WATCH | New Zealand cricket team arrives at Delhi Airport. New Zealand will play a one-off Test against Afghanistan and a three-match Test series against India. pic.twitter.com/jWi5ZvX08w — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2024

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Test squad has come back to India within a month to play a three-match Test series against Rohit Sharma’s India team, starting in October 16 in Bengaluru.

In addition, they will also play a single test match with Afghanistan at Greater Noida on September 9 which has been allocated for Afghanistan’s home matches following an agreement between the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Later, the New Zealand team will come to Sri Lanka for 3 T20Is and 3 ODI matches.

New Zealand’s Squad

Tim Southee (captain), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (vc), Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Kane Williamson, Will Young

