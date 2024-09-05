Thursday, September 5, 2024

Watch: New Zealand Cricket Team Arrives In Delhi For Upcoming Test Series

Ahead of the upcoming test series, the New Zealand cricket team arrived at Delhi Airport on Thursday. They are set to play a single Test against Afghanistan and a three-match Test series against India.

Watch: New Zealand Cricket Team Arrives In Delhi For Upcoming Test Series

Ahead of the upcoming test series, the New Zealand cricket team arrived at Delhi Airport on Thursday. They are set to play a single Test against Afghanistan and a three-match Test series against India.

Watch The Video 

Also Read: New Zealand Cricket Faces Club vs. Country Dilemma As Key Players Opt Out Of Central Contract

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Test squad has come back to India within a month to play a three-match Test series against Rohit Sharma’s India team, starting in October 16 in Bengaluru.

In addition, they will also play a single test match with Afghanistan at Greater Noida on September 9 which has been allocated for Afghanistan’s home matches following an agreement between the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Later, the New Zealand team will come to Sri Lanka for 3 T20Is and 3 ODI matches.

New Zealand’s Squad 

Tim Southee (captain), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (vc), Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Must Read: National Sports Day 2024: Celebrating The Legacy Of Major Dhyan Chand And India’s Sporting Spirit

Tags:

Afghanistan Test Match India Test Match New Zealand Cricket Team NewsX
addBlock

Recent Post

Manipur CM Calls Drone Attacks ‘Acts Of Terrorism’, Forms Investigation Panel

Manipur CM Calls Drone Attacks ‘Acts Of Terrorism’, Forms Investigation Panel

India’s Military Blueprint For Theater Commands Nears Final Approval At Joint Commanders’ Conference

India’s Military Blueprint For Theater Commands Nears Final Approval At Joint Commanders’ Conference

Mitchell Marsh On Australia Beating Scotland In T20I Series Opener: Nice To Start With A Win

Mitchell Marsh On Australia Beating Scotland In T20I Series Opener: Nice To Start With A...

Major Shifts In BJP Haryana Assembly Polls List: Who’s In And Who’s Out

Major Shifts In BJP Haryana Assembly Polls List: Who’s In And Who’s Out

Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Violence Erupts During Reclaim The Night Protest At Cooch Behar

Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Violence Erupts During Reclaim The Night Protest At Cooch Behar

Indian Stocks Open In Green, But Volatility Will Remain For Tomorrow’s US Employment Data

Indian Stocks Open In Green, But Volatility Will Remain For Tomorrow’s US Employment Data

Paris Paralympics 2024: Harvinder Singh And Pooja Gear Up For Final Para Archery Showdown

Paris Paralympics 2024: Harvinder Singh And Pooja Gear Up For Final Para Archery Showdown

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox