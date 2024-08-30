Wheelchair Basketball’s Rise: From Rehabilitation To a Global Paralympic Sport

Basketball is celebrated worldwide, and its inclusive counterpart, wheelchair basketball, is gaining significant recognition. Played in over 100 countries, this sport showcases incredible athleticism and determination, featuring prominently at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024.

Basketball is celebrated worldwide, and its inclusive counterpart, wheelchair basketball, is gaining significant recognition. Played in over 100 countries, this sport showcases incredible athleticism and determination, featuring prominently at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024.

Originally developed to aid the rehabilitation of injured soldiers, wheelchair basketball has evolved into a major sport for physically challenged athletes. The game, which involves athletes using wheelchairs on the court, began as a therapeutic activity but has grown into a competitive discipline.

Wheelchair basketball match australia – nederland Paralympic Games Paris 2024. Great atmosphere … pic.twitter.com/1npir5OlyP — sdl (@sandrine_lange) August 29, 2024

The origins of wheelchair basketball trace back to 1945, when two hospitals in the United States first hosted the sport. According to the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation, it was designed to help injured servicemen, many of whom were former basketball players, stay engaged with the sport they loved despite their physical challenges.

By 1946, wheelchair basketball had gained traction in the US, thanks to simple adaptations that made the game accessible for wheelchair users. This innovation allowed the sport to spread rapidly, leading to its inclusion in the Paralympic Games in Rome in 1960. At that inaugural event, the United States won two gold medals in wheelchair basketball, marking a significant milestone for the sport.

Today, wheelchair basketball enjoys immense popularity and respect, drawing fans from around the globe. As it continues to thrive, it highlights the remarkable achievements of athletes who, despite physical challenges, excel in this dynamic and inspiring sport.

Also Read: Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara Wins Gold In Women’s 10m Air Rifle Final; Mona Agarwal Secures Bronze