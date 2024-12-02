Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Who Is Venkata Datta Sai? Hyderabad-Based Businessman To Marry Badminton Star PV Sindhu

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu, one of India’s most celebrated athletes, is set to tie the knot with Hyderabad-based executive Venkata Datta Sai in a grand ceremony on December 22 in Udaipur. Even as she plans her wedding, Sindhu remains focused on her sporting career, eyeing the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu is set to marry Venkata Datta Sai, an executive director at Posidex Technologies based in Hyderabad, on December 22 in Udaipur, according to a report by news agency PTI.

“The two families have known each other for some time, but the arrangements were finalized only about a month ago,” shared Sindhu’s father, PV Ramana. “This was the only feasible window as her schedule will become hectic starting January,” he explained.

Wedding ceremony to take place on December 22

The wedding ceremony will take place on December 22, followed by a reception in Hyderabad on December 24. “Sindhu will resume her training soon after, as the upcoming season is crucial,” Ramana added. Wedding-related events for the two-time Olympic medalist will commence on December 20.

Speaking on Sunday, Sindhu affirmed her intention to compete in badminton for at least the next couple of years as she prepares for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

PV Sindhu recently won third women’s singles title

The 29-year-old recently ended a long title drought by winning the Syed Modi International badminton tournament. She defeated China’s Wu Luo Yu, ranked 119 in the world, with a decisive 21-14, 21-16 victory in the final. This marked Sindhu’s third women’s singles title at the tournament, having previously won in 2017 and 2022.

“This win gives me a lot of confidence,” said Sindhu, expressing hope for a new successful chapter in her career. “At 29, my experience is an advantage. Being smart and strategic is key, and I am definitely going to continue playing for the next few years.”

PV Sindhu career

Sindhu outlined her plans for upcoming tournaments in Malaysia, India, Indonesia, and Thailand. “We’ll need to carefully select the tournaments to participate in. It’s essential to be smart about deciding which events to play and which to skip,” she explained.

Widely regarded as one of India’s greatest athletes, Sindhu has an illustrious career that includes five world championship medals, highlighted by a gold in 2019. She has also earned a silver and a bronze medal at the Olympic Games.

Sindhu’s back-to-back Olympic successes at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 cemented her legacy, and she achieved a career-high world ranking of No. 2 in 2017.

