Why Did Arina Rodionova Retire And Divorce Ty Vickery? Shocking Career Shift Revealed!

Arina Rodionova, the Russian-born Australian tennis star, has surprised fans worldwide with her sudden retirement from professional tennis. The announcement came shortly after her elimination in the second round of the Australian Open 2025, marking the end of an illustrious career for the 34-year-old who was celebrated for her aggressive playing style and vibrant personality. Rodionova made the announcement via Instagram, leaving her followers stunned as she steps away from the sport after years of representing Australia in major tournaments.

Adding to the unexpected news, Rodionova also revealed her divorce from Ty Vickery, a former Australian Football League player. Known as a power couple in Australian sports, their relationship had reportedly been under strain, as hinted by Rodionova’s recent social media activity. The timing of her retirement and divorce has sparked speculation about the personal challenges influencing her decisions. Fans have rallied to support the athlete as she navigates this significant life transition.

The most surprising revelation, however, is Rodionova’s decision to pursue a career in the adult entertainment industry. Having already gained immense popularity on the subscription-based platform OnlyFans, she has decided to shift her focus to content creation full-time. OnlyFans, known for its exclusive creator-subscriber content model, has become a lucrative platform for public figures, and Rodionova’s presence has already attracted widespread attention. While some fans were shocked by her career change, others have commended her for embracing financial independence and exploring new opportunities beyond tennis.

As Rodionova embarks on this bold new chapter, her journey remains a topic of fascination, with many fans eager to see what lies ahead for the former tennis star.

